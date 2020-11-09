on NGOs To Government: Income Support Rates Must Go Up Before Christmas

Press Release – Manawatu Tenants’ Union

The Manawatū Tenants’ Union (MTU) has joined a super group of unions, children’s organisations, service providers and church groups calling on the government to raise benefit rates before Christmas.

The NGOs have signed an open letter addressed to PM Jacinda Ardern, Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni and Minister for Finance Grant Robertson stating the situation is urgent.

MTU Coordinator Ben Schmidt comments;

“We work with tenants who simply can’t make ends meet, and have been facing rent increases of up to $150 and $200 per week in some cases. Welfare issues are renting issues. We need liveable incomes now for renters to have secure housing and live with dignity.”

The open letter lists record breaking unemployment increases, and the surge in demand for emergency hardship grants and youth homelessness support as reasons for the government to increase income support rates.

The open letter finishes by stating “Before the election, the Labour party has consistently said there’s more work to be done to lift families out of poverty. You now have the mandate and opportunity to do so. Please increase income support before Christmas.”

Other signatories to the open letter include Auckland Action Against Poverty, Methodist Alliance, and the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions.

