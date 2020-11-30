on New Zealand Internet Exchange To Offer Peering New Zealand Wide Via Chorus UFB

The New Zealand Internet Exchange Limited (NZIX Inc) is proud to announce a partnership with Chorus to provide EdgeConnect, a service enabling connection between NZIX exchange members anywhere across the Chorus ultrafast broadband (UFB) network.

The new EdgeConnect product will enable Chorus customers to communicate directly with other NZIX members on the same exchange, whether they are physically connected to NZIX exchange switches at the specific data centre or are other NZIX members connected via EdgeConnect. Chorus will appear as a single switch on the NZIX fabric, managed by Chorus.

“Internet Exchanges provide a vital part in interconnecting the Internet, and this represents a step change in the ability of service providers to connect directly and efficiently to move internet traffic across New Zealand”, Chris Browning, NZIX Chair said today. “This makes so much more content just one hop away from most of New Zealand’s customer networks.”

“We are very excited by this new partnership with Chorus,” explains IAA Chief Executive Officer, Narelle Clark. “This extends the NZIX footprint across the entirety of New Zealand, meaning that smaller ISPs can better utilise their connectivity and improve content performance New Zealand wide.” IAA (the Internet Association of Australia) provide the underlying network support operations for NZIX.

To enable NZIX peering over EdgeConnect, New Zealand internet service providers and organisations will need to have:

A current NZIX service or willingness to become an NZIX member

Chorus customer status

A Chorus NGA handover (ENNI)

EdgeConnect is available on the Auckland Internet Exchange (AKL- IX) from 30 November 2020.

NZIX currently operates five points of presence across New Zealand over Auckland IX (AKL-IX) and Christchurch IX (CHC-IX).

More information about EdgeConnect can be found on either the NZIX EdgeConnect website or on the Chorus EdgeConnect website.

