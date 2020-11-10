on New Zealand Embraces Global Prematurity Campaign And ‘Lights Up Purple’

Press Release – Neonatal Trust

Thanks to The Neonatal Trust a record number of iconic NZ landmarks and iconic buildings will be lit up purple alongside international landmarks, to join in a campaign for World Prematurity Day on 17 November.

This is the fourth time New Zealand has taken part in the ‘Lighting Up Purple’ campaign, which is designed to raise awareness of the 15 million babies born prematurely worldwide each year.

Purple is the international colour for prematurity. The colour purple in the visual identity stands for hope, exceptionality, encouragement, sensitivity, compassion and openness to help others. It has become a worldwide symbol colour for preterm birth and World Prematurity Day.

The team at the Trust work throughout the year to encourage uptake of the ‘Lighting Up Purple’ cause and this year for the first time Eden Park and the Sky Tower will be joining other well-known New Zealand landmarks. These[RF1] include the Michael Fowler Centre and Majestic Centre in Wellington, Auckland’s Civic Theatre, Christchurch International Airport and Control Tower, the beautiful Regent Theatre in Palmerston North and the Clock Towers in New Plymouth, Palmerston North, Nelson, Hastings and Gisborne, to name few. And because we’re the first country in the world to see the sunset each day, New Zealand sets off the wave of purple light around the world.

Wellington Mayor, Andy Foster, [RF2] is pleased that the Wellington City Council is able to get behind the campaign by lighting up the Carter fountain in Oriental Bay, along with the iconic Bucket Fountain in Cuba Mall.

“It’s great to be able to support the Neonatal Trust in this way and help raise awareness of the issues premature babies and their families face.

About 10 percent of New Zealand babies are born prematurely. It’s a stressful time and families need all the help they can get.

I have personal experience as my son was born prematurely and the Neonatal Trust are fantastic caring people who do a wonderful job.

I urge people to contribute to the Trust, which supports those families when they need it.”

A premature baby is born every 90 minutes on average in New Zealand. That’s more than 5,000 or 10 percent of all babies each year who have to go through a Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU) or Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU). In addition to premature babies, sick full-term babies are also cared for in neonatal units. The complications these babies face are often only apparent once the baby is born.

New Zealand’s lighting up campaign is headed by The Neonatal Trust who supports families of premature and sick full-term babies across the country.

“The charity works to support neonatal families as they make their journey through a neonatal unit, the transition home and onwards” says Rachel Friend, Executive Director of The Neonatal Trust.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support we receive and the willingness of these incredible landmarks to get involved. It’s just another example of the overwhelming kindness the New Zealand community gives to charities.”

Many New Zealanders are personally affected, or have friends and family who have experienced premature births or had a sick baby require specialist care.

“It’s an issue which affects a significant amount of our population, and we are excited to see the New Zealand community get behind our campaign” she adds.

Landmarks/Buildings Lighting Up Purple in NZ:

Sky Tower, Auckland

Eden Park, Auckland

Civic Theatre, Auckland

Cable Car tunnels, Wellington

Carter Fountain, Oriental Bay, Wellington

Bucket Fountain, Cuba Mall, Wellington

Michael Fowler Centre, Wellington

Majestic Centre, Wellington

Upper Hutt fantail sculpture

Lower Hutt Council administration building and clock tower

Carters statue and band rotunda, Carterton

Hastings Clock Tower

Gisborne Clock Tower

Nelson Clock Tower

Palmerston North Clock Tower

New Plymouth Clock Tower

Regent Theatre, Palmerston North

Christchurch Airport and control tower

Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū

Cromwell welcome sign

Otago Museum

Toitū Otago Settlers Museum

Otago Boys High

Lookout Point Bridge Southern Motorway (thanks to NZTA and Downer)

