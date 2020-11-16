National Day Of Action Against Ravensdown And Ballance

Press Release – Western Sahara Campaign

Western Sahara Campaign-NZ reports that today, the 16th of November 2020, in Auckland, Tauranga, Wairarapa, Masterton, Wellington, Nelson, Christchurch and Dunedin hundreds of activists took action against Ravensdown and Ballance Agri-Nutrients for the ongoing importation of plundered blood phosphate from Western Sahara.

This is a particularly serious issue currently, given that on Friday 13th November 2020, Morocco violated the 30 year UN ceasefire, by launching a brutal military attack on unarmed Saharawi civilians who have been demonstrating peacefully in El Guergarate in south-western Western Sahara. Ravensdown and Ballance Agri-Nutrients now find they are actively importing plundered resources from a state, Morocco, that has broken a ceasefire and is at war with its neighbour, Western Sahara.

Our message to the companies is to walk away, now, from this ethical morass and simply source your phosphate rock elsewhere.

