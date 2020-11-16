on Most Kiwis Still Doing Well, But Some Struggling

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

Despite the continuing impacts of COVID-19, most New Zealanders rated their life satisfaction highly in the September 2020 quarter, and said they fared well across a range of wellbeing measures, Stats NZ said today.

The new data, collected as part of a supplement to the household labour force survey, showed little change in New Zealanders’ wellbeing since the June 2020 quarter.

The September quarter began in July 2020, with the country at COVID-19 alert level 1. However, the Auckland region returned to alert level 3 and the rest of New Zealand to alert level 2 for a significant part of the quarter. Unemployment rates also rose over the quarter, as the impacts of COVID-19 on the labour market were felt more strongly.

