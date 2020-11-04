Mayor Goff Welcomes Resolution On AC36 Courses

Press Release – Office of the Mayor of Auckland

Mayor Phil Goff welcomed a resolution to the America’s Cup racecourse issue, following his request for cooperation from all parties.

A disagreement between Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa meant an arbitration panel ruled courses B and C (most visible form shore) could not be used.

“Last week, I wrote to all of the America’s Cup teams asking them to come together and find a solution that will mean Aucklanders get the best of the Cup,” said Mayor Goff.

“I also asked the Ports of Auckland to have another look at solutions that will ensure their commercial interests are protected but also mean the courses closest to shore can be used. The Ports have assured me that the cost impact to their operations will be minimal.

“Aucklanders have put a lot of money into the infrastructure of the Cup. I, like all Aucklanders, expect the teams work together to put on the best possible event.

“I have asked that all the teams work together in a productive manner going forward.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url