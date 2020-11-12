on Mayor Goff Reminds Aucklanders To Keep Up With COVID Precautions

Press Release – Auckland Council

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff backs the government’s advice to wear masks on public transport, take extra care with physical distancing and use the NZ COVID Tracer app, following the announcement today of a community case of COVID-19 in Auckland.

Mayor Goff said the emergence of a community-transmitted case of COVID-19 in Auckland not related to any known case is a real concern.

“While it’s concerning to learn of this new community case, the best way to keep ourselves and our communities safe is by keeping up with good health practices,” the mayor said.

“Wear a mask on public transport and in other situations where you can’t physically distance. Keep track of your movements with the NZ COVID Tracer app. And continue to follow good hygiene rules, particularly around regular hand-washing and cough/sneeze etiquette.

“If you have any symptoms of COVID-19, please contact your GP or Healthline immediately and get a test. Follow official advice on self-isolating.

“While we celebrate our success in previously containing cases of community transmission, this case is a reminder of the need for ongoing vigilance.

“We have successfully beat COVID-19 in Auckland twice now by following these guidelines, so we know they are effective and we know what do. Follow the guidelines and stay safe.”

