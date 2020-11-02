MASU Elevates Brunch With Sunday Yum Cha

Press Release – SKYCITY

Chef Nic Watt is proud to introduce a sensational new offering to the menu at MASU this Spring – Sunday Japanese Yum Cha.

“Everybody loves Yum Cha, everybody loves Japanese food and when you combine those two things for a brunch offering at MASU it’s going to be unlike anything Auckland has seen before

“I have so many fond memories of Yum Cha with my kids and my family. There is just something fun about it – it’s relaxed, the trolley comes around, its playful but it’s also great food,” says Watt.

A big fan of the sharing concept, Watt will bring the Yum Cha tradition to life with the introduction of a modern MASU Yum Cha trolley.

“It’s the traditional Chinese Yum Cha trolley only it’s a cold cart full of MASU’s signature sashimi, sushi, maki rolls and cold plates presented on Kaiten sushi plates from which guests can pick and choose to share at their table

“Hot dishes like our signature black cod and lamb cutlets can be ordered A La Carte and prepared right before your eyes in our open kitchen and the exciting part is we’ve reduced the price point typical of Yum Cha so it becomes an exciting and affordable new option for celebrations and special occasions

“We’ve also added new quintessential Japanese family dishes such as Okonomiyaki which is a Japanese pancake, chicken yakisoba noodles and a dish I think will become a new MASU classic – black cod croquettes,” says Watt.

Sunday Japanese Yum Cha at MASU will be partnered with Perrier-Jouët champagne, a collaboration Watt describes as brand alignment perfection.

“MASU and Perrier-Jouët both speak affordable luxury and together they break new ground for MASU. My advice is if you want a real Yum Cha experience, let that trolley come past you and be inspired. Ask the waiters what’s on offer, try some of our new dishes and fall back on the comfortable MASU classics that you know and love,” says Watt.

Japanese Yum Cha is on at MASU every Sunday from 11am.

