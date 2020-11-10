Māori Touch NZ Announces 21st Māori Touch Tournament

Press Release – Maori Touch NZ

Māori Touch NZ is delighted to announce the 21st Māori Touch Tournament, which will take place on the 5 and 6 December 2020 at Rotorua’s International Stadium. Proudly hosted and organised by the Rotorua Touch Association, the new venue has enabled the tournament to proceed for 2020.

So far over 50 teams have entered, with strong Open Men’s and Open Mixed grade numbers. Entries will remain open until Sunday 15 November 2020.

The tournament will begin with a powhiri on Friday 5 December at 4pm with a special tribute to touch legend, George Rogers, who passed away in 2019.

“George attended every Māori touch tournament from the inaugural event in 1997. He also played and coached Māori representative teams over the last twenty years, but it was his commitment to Waitakere Māori Touch we will especially honour this year. We are very grateful to his partner, Natalie, his whanau, and Waitakere Māori Touch to enable us all to acknowledge George,” says Carol Ngwati, Māori Touch NZ Chair.

Rotorua Lakes Council is pleased to welcome back Māori Touch participants to Rotorua and looks forward to hosting the up to 5,000 people who attend the tournament over the weekend.

Māori Touch NZ is always warmly welcomed by Rotorua Lakes Council, local Marae, motels and all the volunteers who continue to support this important event on the Māori sport calendar.

About Māori Touch NZ

Established in 1998, Māori Touch NZ is a Māori sport organisation growing Māori participation in the game of touch in Aotearoa, New Zealand. Māori Touch NZ hosts successful national tournaments where teams are selected to represent Māori in international competitions.

