Lung Cancer Awareness Month

Morbidity and premature death from cancer results in healthcare spending and lost productivity. The economic burden of cancer is substantial in all countries and this can be reduced by prevention, early detection and innovating more cost-effective and effective cancer treatments.In US 2017 estimated cancer healthcare cost was approximately US$161.2 billion similarly in EU, the estimated cancer healthcare was Euro 57.3 billion

Lung cancer is the most common malignancy and the leading cause of cancer death globally. Lung cancer incidence and mortality are highest among socioeconomically deprived individuals. There were 2 million new cases in 2018 and lung cancer is the most common cancer occurring in men and third most commonly occurring cancer in women.

The leading preventable cause of cancer worldwide is the use of tobacco. It is estimated that 1.3 billion people use tobacco products worldwide and most of them smoke cigarettes. Several other uses of tobacco products include pipes, cigars, snuff, chewing tobacco.

Other established causes of lung cancer are environmental exposures to environmental carcinogens such as asbestos, crystalline silica, radon, heavy metals, and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons

A history of previous lung disease such as pneumonia, tuberculosis, bronchitis, and emphysema are associated with an increased risk of lung cancer.

According to the world cancer research fund report on diet nutrition, physical activity and lung cancer published in 2017 and revised in 2018:

Findings on lung cancer

There is strong evidence that:

Drinking water containing arsenic INCREASES the risk of lung cancer

In current and former smokers, taking high-dose beta-carotene supplements INCREASES the risk of lung cancer

There is some evidence that

Consuming red meat, processed meat and alcoholic drinks might increase the risk of lung cancer

In current smokers and former smokers, consuming vegetables and fruit might decrease the risk of lung cancer

Consuming foods containing retinol, beta-carotene or carotenoids might decrease the risk of lung cancer

In current smokers, consuming foods containing vitamin C might decrease the risk of lung cancer

In people who have never smoked, consuming foods containing isoflavones (constituent of plants with oestrogen-like properties) might decrease the risk of lung cancer

Being physically active might decrease the risk of lung cancer

Cancer prevention recommendations

Be a healthy weight

Be physically active

Eat a rich diet in wholegrains, vegetables, fruits, and beans

Limit consumptions of processed foods high in fat, starches, and sugars

Limit consumption of red and processed meat

Limit consumptions of sugary drinks

Limit consumption of alcohol

Not smoking and avoiding exposure to tobacco and excess sun are also important in reducing cancer risk

About Koru Lifescience

Koru Life science, drug discovery, and advanced formulation research laboratory in Auckland, New Zealand. Koru’s drug research program is about rational drug discovery, focusing on practical and less toxic therapeutics compounds using polypharmacology as an approach; Koru is actively working on several targets. This approach has a significant impact on saving the cost of development, offers therapy for unmet medical needs, and lowers overall healthcare costs.

