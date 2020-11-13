Comments Off on KiwiRail And CentrePort Looking To Alleviate Congestion

KiwiRail and Wellington’s CentrePort are exploring ways to work together to try to improve the movement of freight which is currently congested around the North Island.

“A combination of factors including industrial action at Australian ports and disruption in other key markets has combined with the annual pre-Christmas freight rush and peak export season to create immense pressure in New Zealand’s domestic supply chain,” says KiwiRail Group Chief Executive Greg Miller.

“The effect is that in some cases ships are trying to unload at ports that are already congested.”

KiwiRail was encouraging customers to pick up their freight from its Southdown container terminal in Auckland as quickly as practicable to help ease congestion there and was looking to put on additional trains where possible.

CentrePort Chief Executive Derek Nind says Wellington’s container port is also ready to play its part in relieving the pressure, and to try to ensure that customers do not face delays of up to three months in having their freight delivered.

“CentrePort is collaborating with KiwiRail to provide a solution to the supply chain challenge.

“CentrePort has the capacity to process additional cargo from ships unloading in Wellington. Working with KiwiRail, the freight would be put on northbound trains to get to their ultimate destination in a timely manner,” Mr Nind says.

