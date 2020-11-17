Comments Off on First KiwiBuild Homes Released In Mangere Development

Press Release – Kainga Ora



Twelve KiwiBuild homes have launched to the market today in the first affordable housing release for Kāinga Ora’s Mangere Development.

Twelve KiwiBuild homes have launched to the market today in the first affordable housing release for Kāinga Ora’s Mangere Development.

Built by Mike Greer Homes, there are three three-bedroom apartments priced at $650,000, six two-bedroom apartments priced at $600,000, and three one-bedroom apartments priced at $500,000.

Civil construction on the homes has started, with completion expected late 2021.

“This is another great milestone for Mangere Development, and a real opportunity for locals to get onto the property ladder in their own neighbourhood at more affordable prices,” said Mangere Development Project Director, Shanon Tapp.

“Later this month the first homes will become available to purchase off-the-plan, followed by a second KiwiBuild release early next year. It’s rewarding to see our investment into Mangere becoming a reality for people keen to own homes in the area, particularly first home buyers and those with a connection to the neighbourhood,” he said.

John Callaghan, National Sales Manager for Mike Greer Homes says the architecturally-designed homes will be built to high specifications that exceed the building code to minimise ongoing maintenance costs and maximise living space.

“The homes are also ideally located just 20 minutes from Auckland’s CBD, and are close to several major employment hubs, two universities, Middlemore Hospital, and Auckland Airport,” he said.

“There are a range of amenities nearby too, including schools, parks and playgrounds, upgraded cycleways and walkways, the famous Mangere markets, a thriving arts scene, and Te Pane-o-Mataoho (Mangere Mountain).”

To purchase a KiwiBuild home in Mangere Development, buyers will first need to confirm they are eligible. KiwiBuild eligibility criteria and application details are available at kiwibuild.govt.nz. Prices and floorplans of the homes can be viewed at mikegreerhomes.co.nz.

Those interested in purchasing a home in Mangere Development can also drop by the Mangere Development Information Centre, which has a range of multi-lingual resources available, including free translation services and financial products advice. The Information Centre is located at 12 Waddon Place, open Wednesday to Saturday 10am to 4pm.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url