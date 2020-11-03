Finalists Revealed For The 2020 Microsoft NZ Partner Awards

Press Release – Microsoft New Zealand

After a stringent judging process by some of Microsoft’s leading technology and sales experts, Microsoft is pleased to announce the finalists for its 13th annual Microsoft NZ Partner Awards.

The finalists make up the best of Microsoft’s local partner network and have been selected across 12 different categories for the outstanding ways they are empowering customers through clever use of Microsoft technology. Some of this year’s most sought-after categories include Azure Migrate, Modern Work & Security, and Transforming Products. This year also sees a new ISV Partner Award introduced.

Following on from last year’s outstanding Partner Awards entries, an impressive range of stand-out submissions received this year made the judging process particularly tough.

Matt Bostwick, Commercial Partner Director at Microsoft New Zealand, says: “2020 has seen the term ‘digital transformation’ take on new meaning for almost every kiwi organisation. What we’ve been most impressed by is the way in which this has shone through in the submissions – across the board we’ve seen our partner network helping businesses, government agencies and community organisations achieve more, all under tough conditions and short timeframes. We were blown away with the calibre of this year’s entries and it was so pleasing to see such a diverse range of entries across a large range of partners.”

Matt encourages all partners and customers to attend the Awards ceremony on Friday 27th November 2020 at the Auckland Town Hall.

“The Microsoft New Zealand Partner Awards is always a remarkable occasion, and following a year where we’ve had to spend so much time apart, we’re really looking forward to seeing everyone unite together at this event,” says Matt.

“We’d like to thank everyone who took the time to enter this year’s awards. Each finalist is more than deserving of taking away one of these awards and we can’t wait to celebrate their outstanding work during the ceremony.”

Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony in Auckland on Friday 27th November 2020. Further information on the awards, including how to purchase tickets to the event, is available at www.msnzpartnerawards.co.nz.

The 2020 finalists are:

Azure Innovate Award

asBuilt

Aware Group

CCL

Datacom

Equinox IT

Intergen

NV Interactive

Qrious

Rocos

Azure Migrate Award

Aware Group

Datacom

Lancom

Spark New Zealand

The Instillery

Business Applications Award

Datacom

DXC Technology

Fusion5

Theta

Channel Development Award

Dicker Data

Exeed

Umbrellar

Cloud For Good Award

Datacom

Enlighten Designs

Kinetics

Softsource

Empowering Employees Award

Information Leadership

Lexel Systems

Mobile Mentor

The Instillery

Theta

Vodafone New Zealand

Engaging Customers Award

Inde

New Era Technology

NV Interactive

ISV Partner Award

asBuilt

Theta

Valocity

Modern Work & Security Award

CodeBlue

Datacom

DEFEND

Inde

Information Leadership

Lexel Systems

pcMedia

Provoke Solutions

SecOps New Zealand

UNIFY Solutions

Vodafone New Zealand

Optimising Operations Award

Aware Group

Intergen

Rocos

Stellar Consulting

Theta

Surface Partner Award

HCL Technologies

Spark New Zealand

The Laptop Company

Transforming Products Award

CCL

Cyclone

Datacom

Enlighten Designs

Fusion5

NV Interactive

Theta

Vodafone New Zealand

