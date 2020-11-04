on Escaping From 2020 The Inspiration For Heart Of The City’s New Campaign To Support City Centre Businesses

Comments Off on Escaping From 2020 The Inspiration For Heart Of The City’s New Campaign To Support City Centre Businesses

Press Release – Auckland Heart of the City

Heart of the City has launched a key strand of its city centre recovery plan with a campaign tapping into the desire to take a break from the events of 2020.

With city centres bearing the brunt of COVID impacts, initiatives to entice workers and visitors downtown are critical for the success of businesses here.

“We realise that people are generally feeling pretty worn out – in need of some fun or relaxation. Without the opportunity for overseas travel, we wanted to show Aucklanders that the Heart of the City is a place they can get all that they need right here.” say Viv Beck, Heart of the City Chief Executive.

The Mini Break campaign showcases experiences for those who might have only 20 minutes or 20 hours to spend seeking city centre escapism. With itineraries taking in newly opened luxury hotels, shopping, hospitality and attractions, the campaign aims to encourage visitation and support city centre businesses.

“We’ve had a great response with our campaign to date, so clearly people are keen to get out and about”, says Ms Beck.

Consumers will also have the chance to win giveaways – such as a night in a five star hotel, dining and spa vouchers, as well as the chance to win an ultimate Mini Break in the city. Exclusive deals are being released across Heart of the City digital and social channels every 24 hours to further tempt those craving some R&R.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url