Double Mint Choc Voted Top Super Premium Ice Cream In NZ

A decadent twist on an iconic Kiwi flavour of ice cream has taken out a top honour at this year’s NZ Ice Cream Awards, announced last night (4 Nov) in Auckland.

Lewis Road Creamery’s Double Mint & Dark Chocolate Super Premium Ice Cream has been crowned the winner of the Supreme Boutique Champion award at the annual event.

The ultra-creamy and decadent flavour was selected as the supreme winner in the boutique category by a panel of 17 expert judges.

Of the ice cream, the judges commented that the premium ingredients used resulted in an ice cream with “well balanced flavours” that is both “rich and indulgent.”

“We’re absolutely thrilled to win this award,” says Lewis Road Creamery general manager Nicola O’Rourke.

“When we embarked on a mission to improve our ice cream recipe last year, we did so with the intent of creating the very best ice cream in New Zealand. We knew we wanted to be super premium, so it was important for us to put high quality dairy and premium ingredients right at the heart of reimagining the range.

“It’s pretty humbling that some of New Zealand’s top ice cream connoisseurs think we have done a great job.”

Lewis Road’s Double Mint & Dark Chocolate flavour combines natural peppermint and spearmint extracts with decadent dark chocolate flakes and uses a churning process that minimises air in the ice cream to deliver an ultra-creamy texture.

As well as the Supreme Boutique Champion Award, Lewis Road’s other super premium flavours also didn’t go unnoticed by the judges. In the Open Creative category its Lemon & Gin Botanical flavour took out best in the category and received a gold medal. Chocolate Truffle with Ganache also won a gold medal, while Burnt Butter & Caramel Swirl was awarded silver.

Lewis Road Creamy Double Mint & Dark Chocolate Super Premium Ice Cream and other flavours in the range are available at supermarkets nationwide, RRP $9.99 for 470ml tub.

