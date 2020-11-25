Comments Off on Doing It Yourself Just Got Easier

Mitre 10 New Zealand Ltd has partnered with Cityhop, New Zealand’s first car share company. From today, Wednesday 25 November, Cityhop vans will be located at selected Auckland Mitre 10 MEGA stores.

Says Mitre 10 Chief Operations Officer Andrea Scown: “We’re always looking for ways to make our customers’ lives easier. Partnering with Cityhop creates easy transport choices – no keys, no paperwork, just a van when they need it. Customers can buy whatever they need and have the confidence they’ll be able to get it home on the day, even if it won’t fit in the car.”

Ben Carter, General Manager of Cityhop says: “Using a Cityhop cargo van by the hour is fast, convenient and easy. Partnering with Mitre 10 allows us to provide safe, useful and affordable transport options to their local communities. Plus, every van has a reversing camera, so families won’t have to argue about how to reverse a trailer!”

Multitalented actress and artist Amanda Billing uses Cityhop vans to transport her artworks around: “I’ve been known to bungy-cord large canvases to the roof of my car but there was NO WAY I would for my treasured paintings. I can’t back a trailer and my car doesn’t have a tow bar anyway so hiring a van is perfect.“

Krystal Sayer runs the Eco Society, an online store sourcing plastic-free and waste-free products. She has lived without a car both personally and professionally. She says: “Being able to hire a range of vehicles by the hour takes the hassle out of doing huge bulk food and market shops. I regularly use Hedwig the HiAce to collect materials and stock for my business.”

Every Cityhop vehicle has a name and a story behind it, says Ben Carter. “There will be a competition on the Cityhop Facebook page for the local store communities to name each van – perhaps after a local hero, a mate, a workhorse or even just a good name. Some of the great names submitted so far: Van Halen, Van Morrison, HiAce Vantura, Vantastic, Sir CarriesAlot.”

Cityhop vans will be available by the end of November at Mitre 10 MEGA stores at Warkworth, Albany, Glenfield, Westage, Henderson, New Lynn, Mt Wellington, Botany, Takanini, Manukau and Pukekohe. The success of the pilot programme will guide future expansion into other areas.

