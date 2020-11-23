Contract Awarded For Picton Feasibility Studies

Press Release – Marlborough District Council

The contract for feasibility studies into a Picton Mountain Bike Park, Heritage and Environment Centre, and a Wellness Centre and Spa/Pool Complex has been awarded.

Successful Auckland consultancy Visitor Solutions Limited (VSL) specialises in the sports and recreation, tourism and community development sectors. Principle Craig Jones said VSL was excited at the opportunity to hear from Picton residents on the three proposals and to see if they are viable opportunities.

Councillor Nadine Taylor said VSL had a wide range of experience in all of the required areas and drew on a multi-disciplinary team from around New Zealand.

“Combining the three studies will draw all aspects of current and new ideas into the mix. The consultants are being connected with the key stakeholders but are looking at wider public meetings to gain an understanding of the opportunities,” she said.

Key stakeholder meetings are planned prior to Christmas followed by public meetings in early 2021.

The feasibility studies will include the following:

the scope of each proposal;

engaging with stakeholders and the community;

assessment of the market for the proposals within the community and the wider tourism sector;

cost and viability analysis for each.

This will conclude with a report and recommendations to Council.

Clr Taylor said these studies would contribute to the wider Picton Redevelopment Plan.

The redevelopment plan for Picton will include key public spaces such as the Foreshore and High Street and opportunities created by the Picton Ferry Precinct Redevelopment proposed by KiwiRail and Port Marlborough.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url