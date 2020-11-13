on Competency, Integrity And Behaviour Help In Building A Reputable Indian IT Brand In New Zealand- Infosys Limited

Press Release – New Zealand India Trade Alliance

New Zealand India Trade Alliance (NZITA) recently held an event under the series NZ-India Dialogue (Connect, Enable and Advocate). The event was held in Auckland on Wednesday, 11 Nov 2020 to show case a global IT company which has revenues of USD13 Billion and a market capitalisation of USD53 Billion. Infosys has 240,000 employees in 50 global locations with about 240 based in New Zealand.

The team from Infosys Limited, spoke on the subject of “10 years of building a reputable Indian IT brand in NZ”.

Patrick Kouwenhoven, CEO was supported by Sidharth Bhardwaj, Head of Communications and Utilities and Rodney Pomfrett, Head of Operations.

Patrick provided a snapshot of the cultural and other differences between the two countries and how he navigated that. He also provided an outline on the milestones achieved during the last 10 years.

Sidharth explained in detail how the IT industry works and how players fit in. He also emphasised on the trust that Infosys developed through Competency, Behaviour and Integrity.

Rodney provided an insight into how Infosys has started helping the communities in NZ and aims to give back to the society.

Dr. Don Brash, Vice Chairman welcomed the speakers and the audience and thanked Grant Thornton for hosting the event.

Surinder Ogra, General Secretary spoke about the need to showcase successful Indian Corporates to the wider public in NZ. Surinder Ogra also spoke about the leap India has taken in going from cash to digital payments and Infosys being at the forefront of this revolution has helped advance the digitization of payments in India and world over.

Rt Honorable Dr. Richard Worth, Vice Chairman, in his vote of thanks said that NZITA is committed to delivering unique propositions to its members and the wider public.

