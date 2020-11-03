Brickman Awesome: Epic LEGO® Creations Exhibition Comes Exclusively To Auckland

Press Release – Auckland Museum

Auckland Museum is set to host the tallest LEGO® brick model in the Southern Hemisphere.

Built from more than 450,000 bricks and standing a towering 7.5 metres tall, a replica NASA SLS rocket is one of the exciting attractions of Ryan ‘The Brickman’ McNaught’s exhibition, Brickman Awesome: Epic LEGO® Creations. The exhibition will open exclusively at Auckland Museum on Thursday 3 December 2020 and continue through the summer holidays until Sunday 28 February 2021. Tickets will be available to purchase from Tuesday 10 November through aucklandmuseum.com/brickman or Ticketek.co.nz.

The giant NASA SLS model is just one of a selection of almost 40 awe-inspiring creations set to amaze children and adults alike when the Brickman Awesome: Epic LEGO® Creations exhibition comes to Tāmaki Makaurau for the summer.

Brickman Awesome: Epic LEGO® Creations is Ryan’s third exhibition made entirely of LEGO® bricks – a smash hit with over 500,000 fans across Australia and now coming exclusively to Auckland Museum. The 35 plus models have never before been seen in Auckland and together showcase some of the biggest, fastest, and tallest things you can construct out of LEGO®. The models in the exhibition are made from almost two million LEGO® bricks and took collectively more than 5,000 hours to build.

Some of the most ‘awesome’ models in the exhibition, including a number of record-breaking models, are the first life-sized LEGO® Harley Davidson ever made, and the largest ever LEGO® Caterpillar 797 dump truck. A cutaway replica showing the inner workings of the new icebreaker, the RSV Nuyina, a 4.5m long Shinkansen train, and a more than 3m long Antonov 225 aeroplane will also be on display.

The NASA SLS rocket, built from more than 450,000 bricks, will take pride of place in the newly renovated South Atrium. The rocket alone took more than 500 hours to build, and Ryan has pushed LEGO®-building boundaries by installing an in-built lighting and sound system, giving the effect that the rocket is blasting off into space.

“We want to go big, we want to amaze, and stand-out heights are one part of what makes this exhibition so awesome,” Ryan McNaught said. “My team and I have had a great time building all these record-breaking models, so I can’t wait to share them with fans and families in Auckland. The models in the exhibition are pretty diverse, so whether you’re an animal lover, a movie fanatic, or you have a love of travel, there really is something for everyone – young and old!”

It’s been a busy time for Ryan ‘The Brickman’ McNaught. He starred alongside Hamish Blake in LEGO® MASTERS’, a show where eight pairs of LEGO®-loving builders were pitted against each other in a series of building challenges, which aired on Three earlier this year.

Ryan says, “I love to see kids and adults getting stuck in and letting their imaginations run wild with what they can build, and that’s why at Brickman Awesome: Epic LEGO® Creations there’ll be millions of LEGO® bricks just for visitors to build with and display their creations. Whether you are young or old, a seasoned LEGO® lover or a novice, Brickman Awesome: Epic LEGO® Creations is for you.”

The Brickman Awesome: Epic LEGO® Creations exhibition opens Thursday 3 December. Also launching today is the brand new three-tier Auckland Museum Membership benefits programme.

“We’re delighted to launch our new Museum Membership programme” says Dr David Gaimster, Chief Executive of Auckland War Memorial Museum. “While general admission is free for all Aucklanders, Museum Membership is designed for those who want more from their Museum.”

“Museum Membership provides visitors not only an opportunity to support their Museum, but a broad range of benefits. Museum Members receive unlimited access to all paid Museum exhibitions held during the annual duration of their membership, along with the opportunity for exclusive experiences and purchasing discounts at the Museum cafes and store.”

Museum Membership is now available HERE

Following the enormous success of Brickman Wonders of the World season in 2018 and to comply with COVID-19 protocols, booking online and in advance is strongly recommended to secure a preferred session time. Door sales will be possible, but subject only to session availability. The safety of patrons and staff is Auckland Museum, TEG Live and Brickman Exhibition’s top priority and Brickman Awesome: Epic LEGO® Creations will operate with a commitment to a COVID Safe environment.

The Brickman Awesome: Epic LEGO® Creations exhibition tickets will be available on Tuesday 10 November at aucklandmuseum.com/brickman and or Ticketek.co.nz. Advance bookings recommended. Tickets are $22.50 for Adults, $15 per Child (5 – 13) with under four free. Family admission (2 Adults, 2 Children) is $65, and $17 for all other students.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url