Brand New Comedy Show Sees Rising Stars Of The Christchurch & Auckland Comedy Scene Coming Together For One Night Only!

Brand new comedy show sees rising stars of the Christchurch and Auckland comedy scene coming together at Little Andromeda for one night only!

‘Coombe and Friends’ is a brand new stand-up comedy show starring Matt Coombe (Auckland) and Craig Westenberg (Christchurch) performing together for the first time with the very special guest friend Audrey Porne opening the show.

Having spent the past three years honing their craft in each of their respective cities Matt Coombe and Craig Westenberg have quickly gained a reputation for being quick witted, hard working, and genuinely funny. Speaking on the show and how he first met Matt, Craig has said.

“I first met Matt Coombe backstage at The Classic in Auckland, his grandma was also on the line-up. I could see so much talent in the family, and especially Matt that I knew I wanted to do a show with them someday. I couldn’t get his grandmother this time unfortunately, but he is the next best thing.

‘Coombe and Friends’ sees Matt Coombe making his Christchurch debut. Know for his humorous quips on his social anxiety and mental health Matt has said

“I love comedy as it’s a way for me to be my truest self out on the stage. I often find it so hard to open up about my mental struggles, but there’s something about finding the funny in the bad that helps people understand what’s going on in these otherwise invisible ailments.”

Having to change the venue last minute ‘Coombe and Friends’ will be at Little Andromeda on the Terrace.

Little Andromeda has become a staple of the Christchurch performing arts scene so the pair are excited to be premiering their show there before taking it to fringes around the country.

“Little Andromeda is one of the most exciting things to happen for both Christchurch and the performing arts for a long time and I’m so excited to be premiering the show there,” Westenberg said.

Coombe and Friends is this Friday, the 27th of November 8:30pm at Little Andromeda with special guest, Audrey Porne. Tickets are on sale now.

