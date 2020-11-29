on Body Found In Search For Missing Woman

Comments Off on Body Found In Search For Missing Woman

Press Release – New Zealand Police

28 November

A body has been located in the search for a woman reported missing from Counties Manukau East today.

The body was located in Sunnyhills earlier this afternoon however identification is yet to be confirmed.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained and an investigation has been launched into the circumstances.

A post-mortem is due to take place tomorrow and further information will be provided when possible.

Police would like to thank members of the public for their concern during the search for Elizabeth Zhong.

We continue to appeal for any information about this matter and 105 quoting file number 201128/1909, or call Counties Manukau Police on 09 2611 321

— Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url