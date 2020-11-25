Comments Off on Best Foods’ Leftover Lunch Truck Is On Tour To Highlight The Nations Food Waste

Auckland, December 2020 – A brand new food truck is on the streets offering Kiwis a range of delicious meals with a twist; they’re made of ingredients that would otherwise be destined for the bin.

With the average Kiwi family throwing away three shopping trolleys worth of food each year, Best Foods is launching The Leftover Lunch Truck to challenge the nation to change the way they view food waste with its three-day food truck tour.

Launching on 3 December, the truck will tour Auckland and Hamilton to showcase that ‘leftovers and forgotten’ food can easily be transformed into something delicious. The Leftover Lunch Truck will use New Zealand’s 10 most discarded ingredients such as potatoes, bread, veggies and chicken which will be whipped up into four delicious (and free) sample meals for passers-by to trial.

New Zealand’s favourite mayonnaise brand wants to inspire Kiwis to get creative with their leftovers, rather than throwing them into the bin.

“We want to make reducing food waste fun and easy for the everyday person. The Leftover Lunch Truck is showing people how to use leftovers more effectively and how versatile our most discarded ingredients actually are,” says Matt Rigby, Head of Unilever New Zealand.

“We’re here to help people enjoy good food, without worry or waste. Simple treatments and the addition of a little bit of mayo to these dishes is an easy and affordable way to bring them to life.”

Sarah Pritchett, Love Food Hate Waste, says most New Zealanders are unaware of how much food they waste. “Most people think food waste only occurs through supermarkets, restaurants and the hospitality sector. However, Kiwi households waste more than all of these combined. The Leftover Lunch Truck is a fantastic way to demonstrate how to make the most of your leftover meals and ingredients with simple and creative recipes such as a pumpkin and potato salad or a stir fry.”

“It’s great to see the issue of food waste in New Zealand being embraced and highlighted by brands.”

The most common cause of food waste is over-purchasing, over-cooking and simply not eating leftovers. This is often due to a lack of inspiration and skills resulting in $1.17 billion worth of food wasted per year. The Leftover Lunch Truck is combatting the lack of kitchen creativity by offering top tips and tricks and a range of easy and inspirational recipes. Visitors will be able to talk to waste ambassadors and taste test the best dishes for using leftovers with the ability to take recipe cards home to trial in their own kitchen.

For further inspiration, Best Foods has teamed up with five recipe masterminds from across Aotearoa to develop their own recipes with the top most wasted ingredients in mind. Keep an eye out on the Best Foods Facebook, Instagram and website to discover these delectable and easy bites.

You can visit the Leftover Lunch Truck at the below three locations:

Thursday, 3 December: Britomart, Auckland: 11.30 AM – 2.30 PM

Friday, 4 December: Lynmall, Auckland: 11.30 AM – 2.30 PM

Saturday, 5 December: The Base, Hamilton: 10.00 AM – 3.00 PM

