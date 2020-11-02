Comments Off on Bell Gully Advises On Market-leading Office Building Transaction Of 2020

Bell Gully is delighted to have acted for the purchaser of Mansons’ newly completed office building at 155 Fanshawe Street, Auckland. The building is a premium grade, 6 Star Green Star, 5 Star NABERSNZ development comprising office and retail tenancies. Key tenants include Kiwibank, Genesis, Southern Cross and Trade Me.

It is expected that the acquisition, which completed last week, will be the largest value office building transaction of the year.

Bell Gully has advised the purchaser on all aspects of the transaction since early 2018, including the acquisition itself, as well as the construction, consenting and leasing of the development.

Bell Gully congratulates both parties on the successful completion of the market-leading office building transaction of 2020.

The Bell Gully team was led by Ian Becke (real estate) and David McPherson (finance).

