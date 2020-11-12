Be Responsible And Protect Yourself And Everyone Else

Press Release – Auckland Business Chamber

Covid is back in the community, back in Auckland city, threatening to cut short our window of recovery and jolting us out of complacency and slack behaviour, says Auckland Business Chamber CEO, Michael Barnett.

“Our continued freedom of movement is in our hands. The price is simple and so are the guidelines that we can follow to stop another outbreak – stay home if there is the slightest indication of illness, alert the helpline, get tested at one of the pop-up stations being set up across the central city, always sign in using the tracer app, wash your hands, wear a mask and keep a distance,” he said. “Employers need to act responsibly and show care. Tell any of your staff who are not feeling well to stay home and give them the support they need to do what is right for them – and for all of us to keep the virus away. The cost of another lockdown, even if it is possible to localise it to a specific area, is too high for many businesses to bear and the knock on effects will shake confidence, viability and sustainability of jobs.”

Mr Barnett said while most businesses have contingency plans in place if alert levels shift up and can have their staff working remotely as a precaution, the new Auckland case is a stark reminder that we all have to do the right thing to keep the virus away.

“It’s a tiny inconvenience to use the Covid app or jot down where you have been so that the track, trace and isolate processes designed to keep us safe can be activated. Christmas is coming and I am sure no one wants the pandemic grinch to steal it away from us because not all of us could be bothered following the guidelines. So when you are told to stay at home and use the app wherever you go, please do so.”

