Be Part Of The Celebration: Parade Registrations Now Open!

Press Release – Rainbow Pride Auckland

We’re back! The Rainbow Pride Parade returns on Saturday 20 February, taking over Auckland’s iconic Ponsonby Road in a celebration love, unity and diversity.

We’re calling on all organisations to take part and join us to showcase your commitment to love, unity and diversity.

Be proud, of your focus on equitable outcomes for your teams and customers. Come feel the energy, love and join in on the celebration.

Last year we saw a return of the Pride Parade in a walking format, with over 10,000 spectators lining Ponsonby Road and 3,000 people taking part. This year in light of COVID-19 and the impacts this has caused to many businesses and community groups, the walking Parade format will return. This does reduce the cost and overheads required to participate in the parade while maintaining the support, celebration and commitment to our rainbow and ally communities. It’s also better for the environment!

Opening applications for the Parade is an exciting time as we start the countdown to Pride Month in Auckland. There will once again be opportunities for individuals who are not affiliated with any LGBT+ organisation to join the Parade. More details will be released in the coming weeks.

