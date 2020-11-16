Awe-inspiring Programme From Nztrio Set To Light Up Stages

Fresh from a tour of Aotearoa which saw NZTrio reconnecting with audiences right across the country, Amalia Hall (violin), Ashley Brown (cello), and Somi Kim (piano) are thrilled to close a turbulent year this December with the light-filled programme, Constellations.

With works connected to the concept of light, Constellations opens where it all began: Beethoven’s seminal Opus 1 No 1 – one of his first published piano trios. Kaija Saariaho’s Finnish-German-French influence follows in the spectral masterpiece Light and Matter, before the delightful return of the prizewinning Lightbox by New Zealander Karlo Margetić. The light then projects onto the silver screen in the Piano Trio by Erich Korngold, a work that bears all the hallmarks of his Austro-Hungarian upbringing, WW2-era immigration into America, and film-music career. This spell-binding selection of works will bookend an exciting 2020 series before the trio moves on to a new chapter with a debut album due for release in 2021.’

“NZTrio’s recent concert showed that they are one of the worlds outstanding musical groups, effortlessly spanning the classical and contemporary repertoire.”

– John Daly-Peoples, NZ Arts Review

The December run of shows will begin in Gisborne, before playing on both sides of the harbour in Auckland.