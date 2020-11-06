Aucklanders Need Clarity On Secret Council Plan

Press Release – Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance

The Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance is labelling today’s leak to Stuff of a planned rate change that would see more than 15,000 properties face a rates rise of more than 35% as ‘shocking’.

Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesperson Monique Poirier says: “this appears to be yet another outrageous revenue grab attempt by Mayor Phil Goff, but with no little detail in the public domain.”

“The feedback earlier this year could not have been clearer: Aucklanders overwhelmingly reject an increase to their rates during a pandemic. The Council ignored the will of the public in July when it voted for a rates hike of 3.5%, and now this latest proposal is a slap in the face to ratepayers who are doing their best to cut household costs in an economically stressful time.”

“Auckland Council should be ashamed of itself. Instead of freezing spending they are coming up with sneaky ways to increase revenue.”“Phil Goff needs to front up and release the proposal as well as the official advice on this plan.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url