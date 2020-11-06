on Auckland Iwi Becomes Proud Owner Of School Properties

Te Kawerau ā Maki and the Accident Compensation Corporation have become proud owners of four schools in Auckland as part of the tribe’s Treaty Settlement.

The deal involves the purchase and lease back of Campbells Bay Primary, Waterview Primary, Henderson Primary and Matipo Primary School, under the terms of Te Kawerau’s historic Treaty of Waitangi settlement agreement.

The properties are held by a joint venture partnership called Te Kawerau Iwi Schools LP and leased back to the Ministry of Education to provide continued education services.

ACC contributed funding to the partnership which is to be repaid over the next 30 years.

“This is a great day for our iwi and for our future generations who will benefit from this long-term investment,” says Te Kawerau Chairman Te Warena Taua.

“The investment in the education sector fits perfectly with our cultural aspirations and values.”

Mr Taua says the significance of the agreement extends beyond the commercial opportunity.

“This historic agreement will help re-establish the footprint of Te Kawerau in our traditional rohe. It represents the ongoing regeneration and renaissance of our tribe.”

About Te Kawerau ā Maki

Te Kawerau ā Maki is an Auckland-based iwi that reached a Treaty settlement (historic redress) with the Crown on 22 February 2014. Te Kawerau Iwi Settlement Trust is the Post-Settlement Governance Entity that was established in 2014 to receive and manage the Treaty settlement assets.

About ACC

The Accident Compensation Corporation is the New Zealand Crown entity responsible for administering the country’s no-fault accidental injury compensation scheme, commonly referred to as the ACC scheme.

