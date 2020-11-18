Comments Off on Auckland Folk Fest 2021 Set To Be An Even Bigger 3 Day Celebration With Final Festival Announce

Press Release – Auckland Folk Festival

The 48th Auckland Folk Festival lineup gets even stronger! Returning in January 2021 with a diverse and eclectic lineup of artists from Aotearoa.

The three day celebration takes place over Auckland Anniversary Weekend (Fri 29th Jan – Mon 1st Feb 2021). Bringing together a unique line up of NZ’s best for a very special 3 day celebration of the broad genre that is ‘folk’.

New Zealand’s largest folk festival announces the final artists to join the 48th annual festival in January 2021.

The man of all genres, Troy Kingi, continues his 10 albums in 10 year journey, with a special preview performance of his upcoming folk record. 2021 will be his first appearance at the Auckland Folk Festival, his performance will be stripped back and will reveal a new string on the bow of this supremely talented performer.

Local indie songstress BEING. joins the lineup. Jasmine Balmer aka BEING. will bring her exquisite songwriting and poetry for an intimate solo performance.

Rounding out this final announcement is a special session called Songs from the Old Country, curated by Olivia Sumich. This series will cross over from stage to Dance Hall on the Saturday of the festival and host a diverse array of performances. Featuring Dalmatian Klapa Slapa, an Africa through New Orleans via Cuba session with Craig Denham, and the bewitching Tui Mamaki with The Bulgarian Roses. Learn how to dance with The Cuban Groove and the Bulgarian Roses in the Dance Hall and take your new moves to the Mill Stage in the afternoon.

These artists join the already announced lineup that includes The Eastern, Delaney Davidson & Barry Saunders, Jenny Mitchell, and Aro, to name a few. Full line up below.

Our Kids Stage is once again a huge part of the festival, especially for the many families that camp out all weekend. This year will feature the phenomenal Wellingtonian Gerry Paul and The Elephant Tree Band alongside our beloved regulars Rhubarb, Paul Brown and Gavin & Cara. A youth orchestra takes over the Kids Zone on Saturday afternoon and a family picnic, kids dance and nighttime tales closes out the day. Sunday kicks off with a series of concerts before instrument making and a parade. Children under 10 are free all weekend.

“We are very proud of our 2021 lineup. This past year has been challenging for everyone in the music community and so to present such a diverse and inclusive lineup, that is 100% local, is amazing,” Artistic Director Finn McLennan-Elliott comments.

“Auckland Folk Festival has always been proud of the diversity it has presented over the years. In 2021 we have stepped this up and are incredibly excited to share a group of New Zealand artists that will challenge, surprise and broaden what people think of when they hear the word folk. This is all the different sides of folk found in Aotearoa, and with this in mind, the festival is set to be the perfect three day celebration.”

All marquees are covered but open sided, and as will be the song of the summer, the festival will be keeping a close ear for any government announcements or regulations for gatherings and will ensure a safe environment for all. With an entire showgrounds to spread across, there is plenty of space for all.

All signs point to Helensville, and you can find the Auckland Folk Festival along that highway in Kumeu, not even twenty minutes from the centre of the city, for a sunny last weekend of January.

Full Lineup:

Troy Kingi (just announced)

The Eastern

Delaney Davidson & Barry Saunders

The Black Quartet

The Harmonic Resonators

Aro

Jenny Mitchell

BEING. (just announced)

Looking for Alaska

Sadie & Jay

Liddiard and Louise

Gerry Paul and The Elephant Tree Band

Shimna’s List

Rough Town

Raylee Bradfield

Songs from the Old Country (just announced)

Ethno Aotearoa

Polytropos

John Sutherland

Rhubarb

Gavin & Cara

Tickets are on sale now via Eventfinda. Early bird tickets close December 31st.

Festival timetable released Jan 2021.

About the 48th Auckland Folk Festival

Auckland Anniversary weekend

Friday 29 January to Monday 1 February 2021

Kumeu Showgrounds, Auckland

www.aucklandfolkfestival.co.nz

www.facebook.com/aklfolkfest/

Artwork credit: David Jones

The Auckland Folk Festival is an annual folk music and dance festival that brings to Auckland a diverse selection of the best in contemporary and traditional folk music for the enjoyment of music lovers of all ages. It is New Zealand’s biggest folk festival with up to 3000 campers and day visitors expected over the weekend.

The 48th edition of the festival will feature a lineup drawn exclusively from artists from Aotearoa, shining a spotlight on our very own. In a world of uncertainty and confusion, Auckland Folk Festival is a family friendly, open air and inclusive environment. All five venues are covered marquees, our village green is surrounded by trees and informal jams pop up all through the day and night across the entire Showgrounds site.

A wide range of food and drinks will be on site along with music and folk market stalls. In keeping with the family atmosphere, alcohol is not sold on site.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url