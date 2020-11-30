Accor NZ Wins At Industry Awards

Press Release – Accor

Accor NZ collected seven coveted award wins and Jo Finnigan, Hotel St Moritz Queenstown won NZ General Manager of the Year at the 2020 HM Awards for Hotel and Accommodation Excellence held at Sydney’s Hyatt Regency on Friday 27 November.

Accor was recognized for its commitment to the community being named joint winner of the Service to Community Award, a nod to the role the company has played in helping the Government with kiwis returning home to New Zealand. The Awards win also extended to its environmental practices with a joint win in the Environmental Program with Single Use Plastics.

Grand Mercure Puka Park was crowned NZ Lodge of the Year and Peppers Parehua Martinborough took out the New Zealand Regional Hotel of the Year.

Accor wins in the people categories saw Dakotah Bishop, Sofitel Auckland Viaduct Harbour win jointly Front Office Associate and Wendy Van Der Walt; Accor NZ took out the joint winner Finance Associate.

“It’s an honour to see our teams and hotels awarded for the excellent work they do. It’s great to see them recognized for the work we’ve done in the community and continue to serve and welcome guests with a high level of excellence and pride,” says Gillian Millar, Accor Senior Vice President Operations, New Zealand, Fiji & French Polynesia.

