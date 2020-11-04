Comments Off on 4 Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

There are four new cases of COVID-19 to report in managed isolation in New Zealand today. There are no new cases in the community.

Two cases reported today arrived on 23 November from the United States and tested positive during routine testing around day three. Both individuals have been moved to Auckland’s quarantine facility.

The third case arrived from the United States on 26 November and was tested on arrival as they were symptomatic. The person has also been moved to Auckland’s quarantine facility. Details about the fourth case are outlined below.

There are now 69 active cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand.

Our total number of confirmed cases is now 1,694.

Yesterday our laboratories completed 6,888 tests for COVID-19, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,266,944.

Pakistan Cricket Squad

One additional member of the Pakistan Cricket squad has today tested positive during routine testing. The remainder of the results from the squad’s day 3 swab testing – apart from the six who have already returned a positive result – are negative.

This case will be added to the Ministry’s total case numbers tomorrow as the result was reported outside our usual reporting timeframe.

The Pakistan Cricket Team will be next undergoing day six testing as planned.

The exemption to train while in managed isolation is on hold pending consideration by the Canterbury DHB medical officer of health that they are satisfied that training is unlikely to transmit COVID-19.

This ongoing consideration is expected to take until at least early next week.

As per usual protocols, the latest case has been interviewed and close contacts, including flight contacts, have been, or are in the process of being, contacted.

Everyone who arrived on the same flight as the Pakistan Cricket Team is currently staying in an MIQ facility to carry out their 14 days in isolation.

As announced yesterday, any members of the squad identified as a close contact would not meet the requirements for the exemption as there is a risk that they could transmit COVID-19 to fellow team mates.

The Pakistan Cricket squad members that arrived in New Zealand all met the agreed pre-departure requirements for travel, including multiple PCR tests, and symptom checks.

Exemptions allowing people to train while in managed isolation are very difficult to obtain and any team that receives such an exemption is in a privileged position.

The Ministry is today thanking the Pakistan Cricket squad for their compliance with expectations around managed isolation and their cooperation with the investigation of the cases. Cooperation and compliance are critical in ensuring New Zealand is kept safe from COVID-19.

Air New Zealand case

Of the 18 close contacts now identified, all bar one has returned a negative result. The Ministry and Auckland Regional Public Health Service are working together on arranging testing for the final close contact.

Black Friday sales this weekend

Anyone heading out to make the most of Black Friday sales through the weekend should remember to scan in using the NZ COVID Tracer app to keep a private record of their movements.

Customers should also wear a mask in places where you cannot physically distance yourself from others, and wash and sanitise your hands regularly.

As always – if you are unwell, stay at home and seek advice on getting a test – you can still shop online while keeping your community safe.

NZ COVID Tracer app

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,385,800 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 128,125,675 and users have created 5,202,052 manual diary entries.

Whatever you do this weekend, keep track of it with your contact tracing app or physical diary – you never know when you will have been in contact with a case of COVID-19 and need to recall your movements for the previous two weeks.

