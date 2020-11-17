2020 Kāpiti Arts Trail showcases energy and talent

Press Release – Kapiti Coast District Council

2020 Kāpiti Arts Trail showcased the energy and talent on our doorstep

Mayor K Gurunathan admires a weaving by Toi Iho Licensed Master Weaver, Sonia Snowden, and a carving by Wirihana Kiriona, at Toi Matarau Gallery in Ōtaki

Over the past two weekends, Kāpiti artists put on a show of colour and creativity as they opened their doors to art lovers, keen for a behind the scenes glimpse at their studios, hubs and galleries.

Kāpiti Coast District Council Mayor K Gurunathan said the Kāpiti Arts Trail weekends were as popular as ever with locals and visitors to the district.

“After a year of uncertainty, artists were delighted to open their studios. The Trail was humming, with people travelling from as far away as Auckland and Christchurch to experience the wonderful range of art by our talented Kāpiti artists,” Mr Gurunathan said.

“As we continue to weather the COVID-19 pandemic, the Arts Trail was a fantastic bright spot and boost to the wellbeing of Kāpiti’s community. Many artists reported how visitors loved watching them create their art, and valued the in-depth conversations the Arts Trail format encourages.”

For mixed media artist Luke Kelly, the twentieth Arts Trail was a well-run, successful event.

“The Kāpiti Arts Trail for me was a time to connect with the community and to spend quality time with my eldest son Arlo (who showed some drawings and a book),” Mr Kelly said.

“This year we had good numbers on both weekends and reasonably good sales. Thankfully COVID-19 didn’t seem to affect our numbers, though our large, open garden setting was ideal for social distancing anyway.”

Council’s Arts, Museums & Heritage Advisor, Rosie Salas, encourages everyone who experienced the Trail to keep using the Kāpiti Arts Guide 2020/21 to explore arts on the Kāpiti Coast.

“The Kāpiti Arts Guide has been designed to live on all year round, so if you missed checking out a certain artist or exploring a gallery, touch base with the artist – all of their details have been pulled together in one guide to make things easier for you, ” says Ms Salas.

You can also find the artists online at www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/arts-trail

