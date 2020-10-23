on Where To Get Tested In Auckland During Labour Weekend (24-26 October)

Press Release – Northern Region Health Coordination Centre

The metro Auckland DHBs (Waitematā, Auckland and Counties Manukau) will operate seven community testing centres (CTCs) through the long weekend (24-26 October) to ensure people in the city have good access to a COVID-19 test if they need one.

Many of the general practices and urgent care clinics in metropolitan Auckland have also extended their COVID-19 hours this weekend in response to current demand. This includes 42 urgent care clinics and general practices where you can be tested without needing to be enrolled (known as designated practices).

As part of the boost in testing capacity, extra laboratory staff are rostered through the weekend to process swabs. The current turnaround time for test results is 48 hours. A reminder that wherever you get swabbed, a COVID-19 test is free of charge.

The three metro Auckland DHBs want to thank Aucklanders for continuing to remain vigilant, and self-isolating and getting tested if they have even the slightest symptoms. Their actions are helping to keep themselves, their whānau and their communities safe.

For up-to-date information on testing locations in Auckland, please call Healthline (0800 358 5453) or visit www.arphs.health.nz/covid19test

Community Centre Centres open through Labour weekend

Location Centre Name Operating Hours 24-26 Oct NORTH NORTH HARBOUR STADIUM CARPARK (Pop-up) Stadium Drive, off Appian Way, Albany Carpark behind Albany Leisure Centre Sat – Mon 8am – 4pm NORTH NORTHCOTE COMMUNITY TESTING CENTRE 16-18 College Road, Northcote. Corner of College Road and Kilham Avenue. Entrance via College Rd Sat – Mon 8:30am – 4:30pm NORTH NORTHCARE ACCIDENT AND MEDICAL 5 Home Place, off Constellation Drive, Rosedale Sat – Mon 8am – 5pm CENTRAL WESTERN SPRINGS COMMUNITY TESTING CENTRE 956 Great North Road, Western Springs Sat – Mon 8:30am – 4:30pm WEST WHĀNAU HOUSE, HENDERSON Corner of Edsel St & Catherine St, Henderson Sat – Mon 9.30am – 4pm SOUTH THE WHĀNAU ORA COMMUNITY CLINIC 25 Druces Road, Wiri Sat 8:30am – 4:30pm Sun 1pm – 7pm Mon 8:30am – 4:30pm SOUTH OTARA COMMUNITY TESTING CENTRE Otara Town Centre, 14 Fair Mall, Otara Sat – Mon 8:30am – 4:00pm

General Practices and Urgent Care Clinics open during Labour weekend

Region Practice Name Regular Opening hours for swabbing Open over Labour Weekend NORTH Coast to Coast Healthcare Wellsford 220 Rodney St, Wellsford Mon Sun 8am-8pm 8am – 8pm Coast to Coast Healthcare Warkworth 77 Morrison Drive, Warkworth Mon Sun 8am-8pm 8am – 8pm Medplus 327 Lake Road, Takapuna Mon – Fri

8am-6pm, Sat – Sun

9am-12pm 9-12pm Northcare 5 Home Place, Rosedale Mon – Sun

8am-5pm 8am-5pm The Doctors Red Beach 9/42 Red Beach Road, Red Beach Mon – Sun

8am – 6pm 8am – 6pm Shorecare Smales Farm Smales Farm 74 Taharoto Road, Takapuna 24 Hours 24 hours Shorecare Northcross 948 East Coast Road, Northcross Mon – Sun

8am – 8pm 8am – 8pm White Cross Glenfield 436 Glenfield Rd, Glenfield Mon – Sun

8am – 8pm 8am – 8pm WEST Avondale Family Health Centre 1784 Great North Road, Avondale Mon – Fri

8am-7pm Sat

9am-2pm Only Sat

9am-2pm Westgate Medical Centre 13E Maki Street, Westgate Mon – Sun

8am-5pm 8am-5pm White Cross Henderson 131 Lincoln Road, Henderson Mon – Sun

8am – 10pm 8am – 10pm White Cross New Lynn 2144 – 2146 Great North Road, New Lynn Mon – Sun

8am – 8pm 8am – 8pm CENTRAL Lifeline Medical Centre Ōtāhuhu Corner 463 Great South Road and Park Road, Ōtāhuhu Mon – Fri

9am to 5pm Sat

9am-1pm Only Sat 9am – 1pm Stoddard Road Medical 223 Stoddard Road, Mount Roskill Mon – Fri

9am-12pm, 1pm-4pm Sat

8.30am-12.30pm Only Sat

8.30am-12.30pm The Doctors Onehunga 73 Church Street, Onehunga Mon – Fri

8.30am-4pm. 8.30am – 4pm East Tāmaki Healthcare (ETHC) – Glen Innes 5 Mayfair Place, Glen Innes Mon – Sun

8am – 8pm 8am – 8pm White Cross Urgent Care & GP – Ascot 24/7 90 Green Lane East, Remuera Mon – Sun

8am – 10pm 8am – 10pm White Cross Urgent Care & GP – Lunn Ave 110 Lunn Avenue, Remuera Mon – Sun

8am – 8pm 8am – 8pm Onehealth General Practice and Urgent Care 122 Remuera Road, Newmarket Mon – Sun

8am – 7pm 8am – 7pm White Cross Accident & Urgent Medical – Ōtāhuhu 15-23 Station Road, Ōtāhuhu Mon – Sun

8am – 8pm 8am – 8pm Mt Roskill Medical & Surgical Centre 445 Richardson Road, Mt Roskill Mon – Sun

8am -8pm 8am – 8pm White Cross Accident & Urgent Medical – St Lukes 52 Saint Lukes Road, Mount Albert Mon – Sun

8am – 8pm 8am – 8pm White Cross Accident & Urgent Medical – Ponsonby 202 Ponsonby Road, Ponsonby Mon – Sun

8am – 8pm 8am – 8pm EAST Botany Medical & Urgent Care 2 Market Square Botany Town Centre, East Tāmaki Mon – Fri

8am-6pm Sat – Sun

9am-3pm Only Sat and Sun 9am – 3pm Crawford Medical 4 Picton Street, Howick Mon – Fri

7.30am-7pm Sat 9am-12pm Open Sat 9am-12pm East Care 260 Botany Road, Golflands Open 24 Hours Open 24 Hours Local Doctors Dawson 124 Dawson Road, Flat Bush Mon – Sun

8am -8pm 8am – 8pm SOUTH Bader Drive Māngere 93 Bader Drive, Māngere Mon – Fri

8.30am-6pm Sat

9am-1pm Only Sat 9am-1pm Bakerfield Medical and Urgent Care 16A Bakerfield Place, Manukau Mon – Fri

8am-4pm Sat–Sun

9am-1pm 9am-1pm Ōtara Family & Christian Health Centre 5/120 East Tamaki Rd, Ōtara Mall Mon – Fri

8am-5pm Sat

8am-12pm Open Sat

8am -12pm The Doctors Middlemore 215 Massey Rd, Māngere East Mon – Sun

8am-6pm 8am – 6pm The Doctors Ti Rakau 316 Ti Rakau Drive, Burswood Mon – Sun

8am-5pm 8am-5pm Turuki Healthcare Māngere 2/32 Canning Crescent, Māngere Mon – Fri

8am-8pm Sat

9am-1pm Only Sat 9am – 1pm Waiuku Health Centre 26-30 Constable Road, Waiuku Mon – Fri

8.30am-5pm Sat

9am-12pm Sat 9am – 12pm (Sunday – closed) Mon 9am – 1.30pm East Tāmaki Healthcare Māngere Town Centre 10 Waddon Place, Māngere Mon – Sun

8am – 8pm 8am – 8pm Local Doctors Weymouth 235 Browns Road, Manurewa Mon – Sun

8am – 8pm 8am – 8pm Local Doctors Ōtara 3 Watford Street Ōtara Mon – Sun

8am -11pm 8am – 8pm Takanini Urgent Care 106 Great South Road, Takanini Mon – Sun

8am -8pm 8am – 8pm Counties Urgent Care (Papakura) 6-18 O’Shannessey Street, Papakura Mon – Sun

8am -10pm 8am – 10pm Urgent Care Franklin 149 Manukau Road, Pukekohe Mon – Sun

8am -8pm 8am – 8pm ISLANDS Aotea Practice 72 Hector Sanderson Rd, Great Barrier Island 24 hours 24 hours Waiheke Medical Centre/Waiheke Oranga After Hours 9 Belgium St, Ostend, Waiheke Island Mon – Sun

9.30am-1pm 9.30am – 1pm

