Where To Get Tested In Auckland During Labour Weekend (24-26 October)
Press Release – Northern Region Health Coordination Centre
The metro Auckland DHBs (Waitematā, Auckland and Counties Manukau) will operate seven community testing centres (CTCs) through the long weekend (24-26 October) to ensure people in the city have good access to a COVID-19 test if they need one.
Many of the general practices and urgent care clinics in metropolitan Auckland have also extended their COVID-19 hours this weekend in response to current demand. This includes 42 urgent care clinics and general practices where you can be tested without needing to be enrolled (known as designated practices).
As part of the boost in testing capacity, extra laboratory staff are rostered through the weekend to process swabs. The current turnaround time for test results is 48 hours. A reminder that wherever you get swabbed, a COVID-19 test is free of charge.
The three metro Auckland DHBs want to thank Aucklanders for continuing to remain vigilant, and self-isolating and getting tested if they have even the slightest symptoms. Their actions are helping to keep themselves, their whānau and their communities safe.
For up-to-date information on testing locations in Auckland, please call Healthline (0800 358 5453) or visit www.arphs.health.nz/covid19test
Community Centre Centres open through Labour weekend
|Location
|Centre Name
|Operating Hours 24-26 Oct
|NORTH
|
NORTH HARBOUR STADIUM CARPARK (Pop-up)
Stadium Drive, off Appian Way, Albany
Carpark behind Albany Leisure Centre
|
Sat – Mon
8am – 4pm
|NORTH
|
NORTHCOTE COMMUNITY TESTING CENTRE
16-18 College Road, Northcote. Corner of College Road and Kilham Avenue. Entrance via College Rd
|
Sat – Mon
8:30am – 4:30pm
|NORTH
|
NORTHCARE ACCIDENT AND MEDICAL
5 Home Place, off Constellation Drive, Rosedale
|
Sat – Mon
8am – 5pm
|CENTRAL
|
WESTERN SPRINGS COMMUNITY TESTING CENTRE
956 Great North Road, Western Springs
|
Sat – Mon
8:30am – 4:30pm
|WEST
|
WHĀNAU HOUSE, HENDERSON
Corner of Edsel St & Catherine St, Henderson
|
Sat – Mon
9.30am – 4pm
|SOUTH
|
THE WHĀNAU ORA COMMUNITY CLINIC
25 Druces Road, Wiri
|
Sat 8:30am – 4:30pm
Sun 1pm – 7pm
Mon 8:30am – 4:30pm
|SOUTH
|
OTARA COMMUNITY TESTING CENTRE
Otara Town Centre, 14 Fair Mall, Otara
|
Sat – Mon
8:30am – 4:00pm
General Practices and Urgent Care Clinics open during Labour weekend
|Region
|Practice Name
|Regular Opening hours for swabbing
|Open over Labour Weekend
|NORTH
|
Coast to Coast Healthcare Wellsford
220 Rodney St, Wellsford
|
Mon Sun
8am-8pm
|8am – 8pm
|
Coast to Coast Healthcare Warkworth
77 Morrison Drive, Warkworth
|
Mon Sun
8am-8pm
|8am – 8pm
|
Medplus
327 Lake Road, Takapuna
|
Mon – Fri
Sat – Sun
|9-12pm
|
Northcare
5 Home Place, Rosedale
|Mon – Sun
8am-5pm
|8am-5pm
|
The Doctors Red Beach
9/42 Red Beach Road, Red Beach
|Mon – Sun
8am – 6pm
|8am – 6pm
|
Shorecare Smales Farm
Smales Farm 74 Taharoto Road, Takapuna
|24 Hours
|24 hours
|
Shorecare Northcross
948 East Coast Road, Northcross
|Mon – Sun
8am – 8pm
|8am – 8pm
|
White Cross Glenfield
436 Glenfield Rd, Glenfield
|Mon – Sun
8am – 8pm
|8am – 8pm
|WEST
|
Avondale Family Health Centre
1784 Great North Road, Avondale
|
Mon – Fri
Sat
|Only Sat
9am-2pm
|
Westgate Medical Centre
13E Maki Street, Westgate
|Mon – Sun
8am-5pm
|8am-5pm
|
White Cross Henderson
131 Lincoln Road, Henderson
|Mon – Sun
8am – 10pm
|8am – 10pm
|
White Cross New Lynn
2144 – 2146 Great North Road, New Lynn
|Mon – Sun
8am – 8pm
|8am – 8pm
|CENTRAL
|
Lifeline Medical Centre Ōtāhuhu
Corner 463 Great South Road and Park Road, Ōtāhuhu
|
Mon – Fri
Sat
|
Only Sat
9am – 1pm
|
Stoddard Road Medical
223 Stoddard Road, Mount Roskill
|
Mon – Fri
Sat
|Only Sat
8.30am-12.30pm
|
The Doctors Onehunga
73 Church Street, Onehunga
|Mon – Fri
8.30am-4pm.
|8.30am – 4pm
|
East Tāmaki Healthcare (ETHC) – Glen Innes
5 Mayfair Place, Glen Innes
|Mon – Sun
8am – 8pm
|8am – 8pm
|
White Cross Urgent Care & GP – Ascot 24/7
90 Green Lane East, Remuera
|Mon – Sun
8am – 10pm
|8am – 10pm
|
White Cross Urgent Care & GP – Lunn Ave
110 Lunn Avenue, Remuera
|Mon – Sun
8am – 8pm
|8am – 8pm
|
Onehealth General Practice and Urgent Care
122 Remuera Road, Newmarket
|Mon – Sun
8am – 7pm
|8am – 7pm
|
White Cross Accident & Urgent Medical – Ōtāhuhu
15-23 Station Road, Ōtāhuhu
|Mon – Sun
8am – 8pm
|8am – 8pm
|
Mt Roskill Medical & Surgical Centre
445 Richardson Road, Mt Roskill
|Mon – Sun
8am -8pm
|8am – 8pm
|
White Cross Accident & Urgent Medical – St Lukes
52 Saint Lukes Road, Mount Albert
|Mon – Sun
8am – 8pm
|8am – 8pm
|
White Cross Accident & Urgent Medical – Ponsonby
202 Ponsonby Road, Ponsonby
|Mon – Sun
8am – 8pm
|8am – 8pm
|EAST
|
Botany Medical & Urgent Care
2 Market Square Botany Town Centre, East Tāmaki
|
Mon – Fri
Sat – Sun
|
Only Sat and Sun
9am – 3pm
|
Crawford Medical
4 Picton Street, Howick
|
Mon – Fri
Sat 9am-12pm
|
Open Sat
9am-12pm
|
East Care
260 Botany Road, Golflands
|Open 24 Hours
|Open 24 Hours
|
Local Doctors Dawson
124 Dawson Road, Flat Bush
|Mon – Sun
8am -8pm
|8am – 8pm
|SOUTH
|
Bader Drive Māngere
93 Bader Drive, Māngere
|
Mon – Fri
Sat
|
Only Sat
9am-1pm
|
Bakerfield Medical and Urgent Care
16A Bakerfield Place, Manukau
|
Mon – Fri
Sat–Sun
|9am-1pm
|
Ōtara Family & Christian Health Centre
5/120 East Tamaki Rd, Ōtara Mall
|
Mon – Fri
Sat
|Open Sat
8am -12pm
|
The Doctors Middlemore
215 Massey Rd, Māngere East
|Mon – Sun
8am-6pm
|8am – 6pm
|
The Doctors Ti Rakau
316 Ti Rakau Drive, Burswood
|Mon – Sun
8am-5pm
|8am-5pm
|
Turuki Healthcare Māngere
2/32 Canning Crescent, Māngere
|
Mon – Fri
Sat
|
Only Sat
9am – 1pm
|
Waiuku Health Centre
26-30 Constable Road, Waiuku
|
Mon – Fri
Sat
|
Sat 9am – 12pm
(Sunday – closed)
Mon 9am – 1.30pm
|
East Tāmaki Healthcare Māngere Town Centre
10 Waddon Place, Māngere
|Mon – Sun
8am – 8pm
|8am – 8pm
|
Local Doctors Weymouth
235 Browns Road, Manurewa
|Mon – Sun
8am – 8pm
|8am – 8pm
|
Local Doctors Ōtara
3 Watford Street Ōtara
|Mon – Sun
8am -11pm
|8am – 8pm
|
Takanini Urgent Care
106 Great South Road, Takanini
|Mon – Sun
8am -8pm
|8am – 8pm
|
Counties Urgent Care (Papakura)
6-18 O’Shannessey Street, Papakura
|Mon – Sun
8am -10pm
|8am – 10pm
|
Urgent Care Franklin
149 Manukau Road, Pukekohe
|Mon – Sun
8am -8pm
|8am – 8pm
|ISLANDS
|
Aotea Practice
72 Hector Sanderson Rd, Great Barrier Island
|24 hours
|24 hours
|
Waiheke Medical Centre/Waiheke Oranga After Hours
9 Belgium St, Ostend, Waiheke Island
|Mon – Sun
9.30am-1pm
|9.30am – 1pm
For up-to-date information on testing locations in Auckland, please call Healthline (0800 358 5453) or visit www.arphs.health.nz/covid19test
Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url