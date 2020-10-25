What’s Been Happening In The Auckland Hotel Market In 2020

Press Release – Auckland-Hotels

Britomart has seen the Grand Mercure Hotel and SO/ Hotel both used as quarantine facilities for most of the year, Meaning there has been a lack of 5 star accommodation in the area for regular visitors.This has been somewhat alleviated since the magnificent Hotel Britomart opened its doors offering superb, environmentally friendly, 5 star accommodation in the heart of Britomart.

On Auckland’s waterfront M Social has been off the market with as it too has been used to quarantine returning New Zealanders. The Hilton has been open for regular tourists throughout the year. The Sofitel closed its doors, but has taken the opportunity to reorganise, renovate and plans to reopen when conditions are more favourable. Auckland’s waterfront hotel stocks have also been bolstered with the opening of the Park Hyatt. This has to be Auckland’s best 5 star hotel now. The location, facilities and service are all excellent. The area is about to get two more hotels with Travelodge and QT Auckland set to open later this year.

At the top end of town Cordis has been busy with a major expansion that will make them New Zealand’s largest Hotel by some margin. Construction is ongoing with things not scheduled to be completed until 2021. Meanwhile Amora Hotel has rebranded as Parkside Auckland, and Scenic Hotel Auckland has rebranded as Airedale Boutique Suites. Grand Millennium and 4 Points by Sheraton have both been used for quarantine as well.

SkyCity suffered a setback with the delay of the new convention centre caused by a major fire during construction. This also pushed back the opening of their new 5 star offering Horizon Hotel until 2021. But The Grand and SkyCity hotel have been operating all year.

Capstone Hotels have been busy in Auckland this year taking over management of Delamore Lodge, Parkside Auckland, and Waitakere Resort (Formerly a Heritage Hotel).

Auckland Airport Hotels have been largely used to rehouse returning visitors this year with Jet Park, Novotel Auckland Airport, Holiday Inn Auckland Airport and Naumi Hotel all being used as isolation/quarantine hotels.

The Sebel Manukau has been used as a quarantine facility for most of the year. While further south construction is underway on a new Hilton in Karaka of all places. Just off the southern motorway at the NZ Bloodstock Sale Grounds. On Auckland’s south east coast the rundown Formosa Country Club has been purchased by the New Zealand Super Fund and will reopen as Rydges Formosa Golf Resort will open in late November offering 50 one bedroom Villas.

With the America’s Cup almost upon us it looks like our borders will still be closed to most international visitors meaning the much anticipated boom will be more of a wet fizzle. Hotels in the area will be hoping a travel bubble with Australia has been opened in time.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url