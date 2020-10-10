Watercare Water Supply Update: 10 October

Press Release – Watercare

The latest water supply status update: 10 October.

Rainfall:


  Yesterday Past 7 days
Hūnua Ranges 0mm 3.5mm
Waitākere Ranges 0mm 4mm
     

How full the dams are (in total):

Today: 67.01%
Yesterday: 67.11%
Normal for this time of year: 91.1%

Water consumption:

Target for October 2020: 415 million litres or less a day (for the rolling 7-day average)
Yesterday’s consumption 396 million litres
Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average 395 million litres

See the weekly water supply update.

