Watch The Silver Scroll Awards Online This Wednesday At 7.30pm!

Press Release – APRA – AMCOS

We’ve been very secretive about what’s been going on behind the scenes as we’ve filmed and recorded all the performances and presentations for the 2020 APRA Silver Scroll Awards, but this Wednesday night at 7.30pm, all will be revealed!

Get together with some friends or watch from the comfort of your own home right here on our YouTube channel.

Julia Deans has done an incredible job in bringing together some of Aotearoa’s most wonderful artists to reinterpret the amazing songs and compositions of our finalists and winners.

We were lucky enough to be able to film these ten performances around the motu at Massey University in Wellington | Te Whanganui-a-Tara, Loho Studios in Christchurch | Ōtautahi, and the Powerstation in Auckland | Tāmaki Makaurau, and we think we’ve come up with a show that is a beautiful celebration of our music community, which has had such a challenging year.

The five remarkable songs nominated for the Silver Scroll Award this year are:

Don’t You Know Who I Am, written and performed by Reb Fountain

Get The Devil Out, written and performed by Nadia Reid

Glitter, written by Stella Bennett, Joshua Fountain and Djeisan Suskov, performed by Benee

In the Air, written by Arapekanga Adams-Tamatea, Brad Kora, Stuart Kora, Joel Shadbolt, and Miharo Gregory, performed by L.A.B

Mighty Invader, written and performed by Troy Kingi

Alongside the announcement of this year’s Silver Scroll winner, we will be presenting the APRA Maioha Award, SOUNZ Contemporary Award – Te Tohu Auaha, and the APRA Best Original Music in a Feature Film and in a Series Awards.

Join us live on our YouTube channel on the 28th of October thanks to NZ On Air and Te Māngai Pāho.

LINK TO STREAM

