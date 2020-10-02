Vertiv Revitalises Partner Program For Asia, Australia And New Zealand

Press Release – Vertiv

Auckland, New Zealand [2 October 2020] Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today unveiled the revitalised Vertiv Partner Program, its award-winning program that provides channel partners with tools to help them succeed in their businesses. A key feature of the Partner Program is the relaunch of the Vertiv Partner Portal, with gamification features that enable partners to navigate their way through Vertiv’s offerings, trainings and marketing support.

“Our mantra for the Vertiv Partner Program is simple: ‘See More. Win More. Sell More.’ As our partners do more, they will climb the gamification leaderboard faster, allowing them to upgrade their status as a Vertiv partner. This leads to mutual success,” said Daniel Sim, senior director for channel business, Vertiv in Asia.

Partners are classified according to different tier levels: Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, and Black Diamond. Each tier corresponds to access to different benefits, such as rebates and trainings. Those who achieve the coveted status of being a Vertiv Black Diamond Partner – the highest tier in the partner status – will get exclusive access to benefits, participate in executive meetings, and attend global channel conferences.

Through the revamped Vertiv Partner Portal, Vertiv partners can access tools and resources to help them upgrade their status as a Vertiv partner.

“The Vertiv Partner Portal is a reloaded portal that gives our partners an all-access pass to a wide range of features that make Vertiv easy to do business with,” said Sim. “We have incorporated a gamification approach that our partners will need to unlock to maximise their user experience in our Vertiv Partner Portal.”

Other features of the portal are:

Deal Registration – Vertiv’s deal registration program rewards partners for specifying and selling Vertiv products. Through Vertiv support, partners can help develop an opportunity and protect their investments.

– Vertiv’s deal registration program rewards partners for specifying and selling Vertiv products. Through Vertiv support, partners can help develop an opportunity and protect their investments. rPDU Finder – The interactive rack power distribution unit (rPDU) Finder allows users to easily find the rPDU suitable to their or their customers’ IT applications.

– The interactive rack power distribution unit (rPDU) Finder allows users to easily find the rPDU suitable to their or their customers’ IT applications. UPS Sizing Tool – Quickly configure the right uninterruptible power supply (UPS) solution through the UPS sizing tool by simply putting some basic information. The UPS sizing tool will take care of the rest.

– Quickly configure the right uninterruptible power supply (UPS) solution through the UPS sizing tool by simply putting some basic information. The UPS sizing tool will take care of the rest. Online Training and Certifications – Vertiv partners can access on-demand webinars as well as technical and sales trainings to obtain certifications and allow them to better sell Vertiv products to their customers.

– Vertiv partners can access on-demand webinars as well as technical and sales trainings to obtain certifications and allow them to better sell Vertiv products to their customers. Easy Access to Marketing Materials – The Vertiv partner portal allows access to co-branding materials and other marketing resources for partner support.

To know more about the Vertiv Partner Program and the Partner Portal, visit Partners.Vertiv.com.

###

About Vertiv

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers’ vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. As Architects of Continuity™, Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today’s data centres, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, USA, Vertiv employs approximately 20,000 people and does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url