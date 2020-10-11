Comments Off on Update: Fatal Fleeing Driver Incident, Northland

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police can now name the man who died following a fleeing driver incident near Kaitaia yesterday.

He was 24-year-old Justin Ricky-Lee Murray, 24, of Te Kao.

Police extends its condolences to his whanau and friends.

The driver and a passenger remain in hospital in Auckland.

Both are in a serious but stable condition.

Another two passengers have been released from hospital.

The Police investigation is continuing.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has been notified.

