on Update 2 – Serious Crash, Mangere – Counties Manukau

Comments Off on Update 2 – Serious Crash, Mangere – Counties Manukau

Press Release – New Zealand Police

The road has now reopened after this morning’s fatal crash on Oruarangi Road, Mangere.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash will continue.

Police thank motorists for their patience.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url