Unitec’s Graduation Shakespeare Season 2020

Press Release – Unitec Institute of Technology

After two lockdowns and a year interrupted by COVID-19, Unitec’s graduating third year acting students are finally ready to take the stage for this year’s 2020 Shakespeare Season which opens next week at the Unitec Theatre in Mt Albert, Auckland. Two plays to choose from. See one or both!

Love’s Labour’s Lost, directed by Paul Gittins

In Love’s Labour’s Lost four men pledge to deny themselves the company of women only to be undone by love’s intoxication.

Wed, 28 October 2020 @7pm

Thu, 29 October 2020 @7pm

Fri, 30 October 2020 @7pm

Sat, 31 October 2020 @7pm

Venue: Unitec Theatre, Building 6, Entry 1, Carrington Rd, Mt Albert campus, Auckland

Buy tickets: http://www.iticket.co.nz/events/2020/oct/loves-labours-lost or call (09) 361 1000. Fees apply

As You Like It, directed by Natascha Diaz

As You Like It could be the prototype of Romantic Comedy blending heroism with sentiment and pure fun. Themes of injustice, forgiveness and love run through the play, but all the while a sense of play pervades all.

Wed, 4 November 2020 @7pm

Thu, 5 November 2020 @7pm

Fri, 6 November 2020 @7pm

Sat, 7 November 2020 @7pm

Venue: Unitec Theatre, Building 6, Entry 1, Carrington Rd, Mt Albert campus, Auckland

Buy tickets: http://www.iticket.co.nz/events/2020/nov/as-you-like-it or call (09) 361 1000. Fees apply

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url