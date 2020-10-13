Tomahawk Appoints New Business Development Manager

Press Release – Tomahawk

Tourism marketing company Tomahawk has recently appointed Andrew Belsham as its new Business Development Manager.

Andrew, who was appointed at the beginning of October, has extensive experience in the travel and tourism sector.He was previously Director of Regional Development for New Zealand and the Pacific Islands for leading global hotel brand Best Western Hotel Group, and Area Manager for Small Luxury Hotels of the World. Within both roles he successfully grew the brands footprint and awareness throughout New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.

Tomahawk Marketing Director Gina Paladini said that they are thrilled to have Andrew join the team.

“Andrew’s vast tourism background, industry knowledge and strong relationships within the tourism sector mean that we are now better placed than ever before to connect our customers with incredible results,” said Gina.

As Business Development Manager, Andrew’s key objective will be to identify digital tactics, tools and resources that can benefit tourism businesses and to connect them with Tomahawk and its clients.

Andrew says that he is looking forward to embarking on a new role that will leverage the skills he has gained over his 18-year career.

“My strengths include strategic planning and problem solving, so my new role with Tomahawk will really harness these capabilities,” said Andrew.

“I’m looking forward to getting to know all of Tomahawk’s customers and partners soon and putting some innovative new initiatives in place to wow the tourism sector.”

Andrew works from Monday to Friday is based in Tomahawk’s head office in Mairangi Bay, Auckland.

