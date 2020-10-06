Titirangi Residents & Ratepayers AGM New Date

Press Release – Titirangi Ratepayers and Residents Association

The Titirangi R&R Association is holding its Annual General Meeting online via Zoom this year after having to cancel the meet the candidates event due to Covid19 restrictions.

The AGM will now take place online on Tuesday 13 October at 7pm for financial members of the association.

You can pay your membership of $5 per person ($10 family) by direct credit into our Kiwibank account:

Titirangi Residents & Ratepayers Association 38-9017-0406657-00

Donations to support our work are much appreciated.

Please register in advance to attend the event by completing the short form here: https://tinyurl.com/yyb9zrnf

You will need to download the Zoom app onto your computer or device in advance by visiting www.zoom.us

You will be sent the Zoom invite closer to the date with instructions on how to join the meeting.

Covid-19 Community Survey

The Titirangi R&R Assoc working with the other R&R groups in the Waitakere Ranges and supported by Community Waitakere have developed an online survey to find out what you experienced during the Covid19 lockdowns & how we can use this to learn what our communities need in future.

If you live in west Auckland please fill in the survey (it takes about 5 mins) and share with your networks. The more people that do it the more we will learn. Thanks!

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/XPTNB2C

