TINA Simply The Best To Resume PostponedNZ Tour This Month

Venues were quick to reschedule the remaining shows to October and November, still keen to host the eagerly-awaited production and confident that pandemic restrictions will be minimal by that time. The dynamic, high-energy show will provide New Zealanders with a much-needed opportunity to venture out and enjoy some quality live music after six months of forced hibernation for the live entertainment industry. Audiences will be encouraged to dance and sing along to live performances of all the soulful rock and RnB hits that made Tina Turner a superstar, including Simply the Best, What’s Love Got To Do With It, River Deep Mountain High, Proud Mary, Nutbush City Limits, We Don’t Need Another Hero, What You Get is What You See, Private Dancer and more. Tickets are on sale now from the venue box offices or further information is available at www.facebook.com/tinaturnerstb. All tickets purchased for a postponed March 2020 performance will be honoured for the rescheduled performance date at the same venue.