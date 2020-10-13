on The British Film Festival Returns To New Zealand Screening The Best Of British Cinema

Comments Off on The British Film Festival Returns To New Zealand Screening The Best Of British Cinema

Press Release – 818 Entertainment

An outstanding line-up of films from the British Isles screening nationwide from 19th November 2020

The British Film Festival returns to New Zealand this November, serving a stellar selection of prestige film and English box office hits.The premium festival will run from 19th – 29th November in Auckland and Wellington, 2nd – 13th December in Tauranga and from 26th November – 6th December around the rest of the country.

Following its successful debut in New Zealand last year, the British Film Festival will once again celebrate the finest filmmakers and acting talent the British Isles has to offer. From coming of age comedies and Palm d’Or nominated dramas, to cutting-edge music documentaries and heart-warming romances, there’s something for everyone.

Screening 20 specially curated films, the British Film Festival will feature a host of British cinema royalty including Academy Award-nominated actress Kiera Knightley (MISBEHAVIOUR), Quantum of Solace star Gemma Arterton (SUMMERLAND), and BAFTA and Golden Globe-nominated actor Rupert Everett (WARRIOR QUEEN). The all-star line-up also includes Love Actually’s Rhys Ifans (MISBEHAVIOUR), multi-award-winning actress Lesley Manville (MISBEHAVIOUR), and Emmy-winning actor Derek Jacobi (WARRIOR QUEEN). They’ll be joined on-screen by some of Britain’s finest up-and-coming young talent.

The festival programme features a wide range of premieres such as A Street Cat Named Bob’s hotly-anticipated follow-up – A GIFT FROM BOB; the star-studded comedy MISBEHAVIOUR; the sweeping WWII drama SUMMERLAND; the Belle & Sebastian-scored indie-darling DAYS OF THE BAGNOLD SUMMER; rock ‘n’ roll doc ROCKFIELD: THE STUDIO ON THE FARM featuring performances by Queen, Robert Plant, Iggy Pop and Oasis; the inspiring true story of Churchill’s all-female spy agency in A CALL TO SPY; as well as the timeless and anarchic comedy brilliance of Monty Python’s THE HOLY GRAIL and LIFE OF BRIAN.

Kelly Rogers, CEO of the British Film Festival commented: “Last year’s inaugural British Film Festival was such a hit with Kiwi audiences, we’re over the moon to announce its return. New Zealanders love the romance and escapism of going to the cinema, and our carefully curated line-up is rather special indeed, featuring a wide range of comedies, dramas, romances and audience favourites.”

A selection of films screening/premiering at the 2020 British Film Festival:

A GIFT FROM BOB

A CALL TO SPY

SUMMERLAND

MISBEHAVIOUR

ROCKFIELD: THE STUDIO ON THE FARM

DAYS OF THE BAGNOLD SUMMER

FANNY LYE DELIVER’D

THE HOLY GRAIL (MONTY PYTHON)

(MONTY PYTHON) LIFE OF BRIAN (MONTY PYTHON)

NOTES TO EDITOR:

The

British Film Festival

will run in 12 city centres and in 19 cinemas across the country. The following cinemas are part of the festival:

Auckland

The Bridgeway Cinema, Monterey Howick, Monterey Takapuna, The Capitol, Lido Auckland

Wellington

The Penthouse, Light House Petone, Monterey Upper Hutt

Christchurch

Academy Gold, Lumière Cinemas

Dunedin

Rialto Dunedin

Kerikeri

Cathay Cinemas

Tauranga

Rialto Tauranga

Hamilton

Lido Hamilton

Palmerston North

EVENT Palmerston North, Focal Point Fielding

Hawke’s Bay

EVENT Havelock North

New Plymouth

EVENT New Plymouth

Nelson

State Nelson

Blenheim

EVENT Blenheim

BRITISH FILM FESTIVAL LOGO

To download, click

here

FILM STILLS

To download, click

here

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url