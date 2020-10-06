Tennis Clubs The Place To Be This Weekend For Love Tennis 2020

Press Release – Love Tennis

For months over 200 tennis clubs across NZ have been busily preparing for this weekend, all with one goal in mind – to showcase tennis as the perfect sport for Kiwi’s young and old. Over 20,000 people from across the country are expected to attend Love Tennis open days, being held from 1-4pm on Saturday and Sunday in nearly every corner of NZ.

“The Love Tennis weekend is all about showcasing tennis clubs to their community. Nearly everyone has a tennis club just up the road from them and this weekend they’re united in opening their doors and showing everyone what a great place their local tennis club is. Clubs will be offering lots of fun activities on and off the court and there are loads of giveaways. Best of all it’s 100% free to attend! Whether you’re a former player or have never been to a club before, you will see how easy it is to pick up a racquet and play.” said Tennis NZ CEO Julie Paterson.

Love Tennis 2019 saw 120 clubs taking part and over 14,000 attendees took part. This year promises to be even bigger with 208 venues from Kaitaia to Invercargill. The 2019 event was a finalist in the Event Excellence category in the NZ Sport & Recreation Awards. “The secret to the success of Love Tennis is our people.” Said Love Tennis National Coordinator Mel Jansen. “We provide all the marketing support and resources to clubs and then they go and connect with the people in their local community. There are thousands of volunteers involved in planning and organising the event and it’s so amazing to see the buzz at the courts and the great atmosphere they create.” Said Jansen.

Love Tennis 2020 takes place 10 & 11 October from 1-4pm each day. It’s free to take part, all equipment is provided and no experience is necessary. There are hundreds of giveaways at every club, including vouchers from sponsors Hell Pizza and Rebel Sport. All attendees can enter the major prize draw for a trip to the Te Anau Invitational Tournament. To find participating clubs and for more info visit: www.lovetennis.kiwi .

Love Tennis 2020, 10&11 October 1-4pm – Participating Clubs:

Northland Kaitaia Tennis & Squash Club Kamo Tennis Club Kerikeri Tennis Club Mairtown Tennis Club Ngunguru Tennis Club Onerahi Tennis Club Waipu Tennis Club Auckland – Rodney Greenhithe Tennis Club Manly Park Seniors Tennis Club Orewa Tennis Club Silverdale Tennis Club Waimauku Tennis Club Warkworth Tennis and Squash Club Whangaparaoa Tennis Club Helensville Tennis Club Auckland – North Shore Beach Haven Tennis Club Birkenhead Tennis Club Glenfield Tennis Club Marlborough Park Tennis Club Northcote Tennis Club Becroft Park Tennis Club Belmont Park Racquets Club Browns Bay Racquets Club Campbells Bay Tennis Club Castor Bay Tennis Club Lake Pupuke Tennis Club Milford Tennis Club Ngataringa Tennis Club Takapuna Tennis Club Torbay Tennis Club Auckland – Central Campbell Park Tennis Club Dunholme Lawn Tennis Club Eden Epsom Tennis & Squash Club Gladstone Tennis Club Herne Bay Ponsonby Rackets Club Mt Eden Tennis Club Ngatira Tennis Club Parnell Lawn Tennis Club Pompallier Tennis Club Remuera Rackets Club Royal Oak Racquets Club Waiata-Epsom Tennis Club West End Tennis Club Auckland – East Bucklands Beach Tennis Club Cockle Bay Tennis Club Howick Tennis Club Kohimarama Tennis Club Koru Tennis Club Mission Bay Tennis Club Orakei Tennis Club Pakuranga Tennis Club Riverside Sports Inc St Heliers Tennis Club Sunnyhills Tennis Club Auckland – West Glen Eden Tennis Club Lynfield Tennis Club Mt Albert Tennis Club New Lynn Tennis Club Pt Chevalier Tennis Club Te Atatu Tennis Club West Harbour Tennis Club Winstone Park Tennis Club Auckland South Bridge Park Tennis Club Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club East Tamaki Domain Hunua Tennis Club Jellicoe Park Tennis Club Karaka Tennis Club Manurewa Tennis Club Papatoetoe Tennis Club Patumahoe Tennis Club Pukekohe East Tennis Club Pukekohe Tennis Club Waiuku Tennis Club Thames Valley Paeroa Tennis Club Thames Tennis Club Waihi Tennis Club Waikato Beerescourt Tennis Club Cambridge Racquets Club Hamilton Squash & Tennis Club Kihikihi Tennis Club Lugton Park Tennis Club Otorohanga Tennis Club St Peter’s Tennis Club Tatuanui Tennis Club Te Awamutu Tennis Club Tirau Tennis Club Walton Tennis Club Rotorua Lynmore Tennis Club Rotorua Tennis Club Tauranga Gate Pa Tennis Club Mount Maunganui Tennis Club Omokoroa Community Tennis Club Otumoetai Tennis Club Papamoa Sports Tennis Club

