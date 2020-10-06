Tennis Clubs The Place To Be This Weekend For Love Tennis 2020

Press Release – Love Tennis

For months over 200 tennis clubs across NZ have been busily preparing for this weekend, all with one goal in mind – to showcase tennis as the perfect sport for Kiwi’s young and old. Over 20,000 people from across the country are expected to attend Love Tennis open days, being held from 1-4pm on Saturday and Sunday in nearly every corner of NZ.

“The Love Tennis weekend is all about showcasing tennis clubs to their community. Nearly everyone has a tennis club just up the road from them and this weekend they’re united in opening their doors and showing everyone what a great place their local tennis club is. Clubs will be offering lots of fun activities on and off the court and there are loads of giveaways. Best of all it’s 100% free to attend! Whether you’re a former player or have never been to a club before, you will see how easy it is to pick up a racquet and play.” said Tennis NZ CEO Julie Paterson.

Love Tennis 2019 saw 120 clubs taking part and over 14,000 attendees took part. This year promises to be even bigger with 208 venues from Kaitaia to Invercargill. The 2019 event was a finalist in the Event Excellence category in the NZ Sport & Recreation Awards. “The secret to the success of Love Tennis is our people.” Said Love Tennis National Coordinator Mel Jansen. “We provide all the marketing support and resources to clubs and then they go and connect with the people in their local community. There are thousands of volunteers involved in planning and organising the event and it’s so amazing to see the buzz at the courts and the great atmosphere they create.” Said Jansen.

Love Tennis 2020 takes place 10 & 11 October from 1-4pm each day. It’s free to take part, all equipment is provided and no experience is necessary. There are hundreds of giveaways at every club, including vouchers from sponsors Hell Pizza and Rebel Sport. All attendees can enter the major prize draw for a trip to the Te Anau Invitational Tournament. To find participating clubs and for more info visit: www.lovetennis.kiwi .

Love Tennis 2020, 10&11 October 1-4pm – Participating Clubs:

Northland   
Kaitaia Tennis & Squash Club   
Kamo Tennis Club   
Kerikeri Tennis Club   
Mairtown Tennis Club   
Ngunguru Tennis Club   
Onerahi Tennis Club   
Waipu Tennis Club   
Auckland – Rodney   
Greenhithe Tennis Club   
Manly Park Seniors Tennis Club   
Orewa Tennis Club   
Silverdale Tennis Club   
Waimauku Tennis Club   
Warkworth Tennis and Squash Club   
Whangaparaoa Tennis Club   
Helensville Tennis Club   
Auckland – North Shore   
Beach Haven Tennis Club   
Birkenhead Tennis Club   
Glenfield Tennis Club   
Marlborough Park Tennis Club   
Northcote Tennis Club   
Becroft Park Tennis Club   
Belmont Park Racquets Club   
Browns Bay Racquets Club   
Campbells Bay Tennis Club   
Castor Bay Tennis Club   
Lake Pupuke Tennis Club   
Milford Tennis Club   
Ngataringa Tennis Club   
Takapuna Tennis Club   
Torbay Tennis Club   
Auckland – Central   
Campbell Park Tennis Club   
Dunholme Lawn Tennis Club   
Eden Epsom Tennis & Squash Club   
Gladstone Tennis Club   
Herne Bay Ponsonby Rackets Club   
Mt Eden Tennis Club   
Ngatira Tennis Club   
Parnell Lawn Tennis Club   
Pompallier Tennis Club   
Remuera Rackets Club   
Royal Oak Racquets Club   
Waiata-Epsom Tennis Club   
West End Tennis Club   
Auckland – East   
Bucklands Beach Tennis Club   
Cockle Bay Tennis Club   
Howick Tennis Club   
Kohimarama Tennis Club   
Koru Tennis Club   
Mission Bay Tennis Club   
Orakei Tennis Club   
Pakuranga Tennis Club   
Riverside Sports Inc   
St Heliers Tennis Club   
Sunnyhills Tennis Club   
Auckland – West   
Glen Eden Tennis Club   
Lynfield Tennis Club   
Mt Albert Tennis Club   
New Lynn Tennis Club   
Pt Chevalier Tennis Club   
Te Atatu Tennis Club   
West Harbour Tennis Club   
Winstone Park Tennis Club   

Auckland South

  
Bridge Park Tennis Club   
Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club   
East Tamaki Domain   
Hunua Tennis Club   
Jellicoe Park Tennis Club   
Karaka Tennis Club   
Manurewa Tennis Club   
Papatoetoe Tennis Club   
Patumahoe Tennis Club   
Pukekohe East Tennis Club   
Pukekohe Tennis Club   
Waiuku Tennis Club   
Thames Valley   
Paeroa Tennis Club   
Thames Tennis Club   
Waihi Tennis Club   
Waikato   
Beerescourt Tennis Club   
Cambridge Racquets Club   
Hamilton Squash & Tennis Club   
Kihikihi Tennis Club   
Lugton Park Tennis Club   
Otorohanga Tennis Club   
St Peter’s Tennis Club   
Tatuanui Tennis Club   
Te Awamutu Tennis Club   
Tirau Tennis Club   
Walton Tennis Club   
Rotorua   
Lynmore Tennis Club   
Rotorua Tennis Club   
Tauranga   
Gate Pa Tennis Club   
Mount Maunganui Tennis Club   
Omokoroa Community Tennis Club   
Otumoetai Tennis Club   
Papamoa Sports Tennis Club   

