Soft Plastics Get Second Life But More Education Needed

Press Release – Kelloggs

New research as part of New Zealand Recycling Week, has shown that just 1% of Kiwis feel confident about knowing which plastics can be recycled.

75% of those surveyed also thought this lack of knowledge was preventing them from recycling more.

This week marks New Zealand Recycling Week (19-25 October) and the research, commissioned by Kellogg’s, showcases the increased need for education around recycling to help create a more sustainable future.

The independent survey also found that 29% of Kiwis were unaware soft plastics could be recycled, even more were unsure about exactly what products counted as soft plastics.

With this in mind, Kellogg’s has worked with Stonefields School in Auckland to provide two planter boxes made from New Zealand soft plastics to educate students on recycling and give their gardening space a sustainable refresh.

Sarah Martin, Principal of Stonefields School said this was an important milestone in learning the recycling process and heading towards a more sustainable future for generations to come.

“The Soft Plastics Recycling Scheme is a great initiative, and we’re grateful to receive these planter boxes to teach our children the full lifecycle of recycling, and what soft plastics can be turned into through the scheme.

“Learning that these plastics can be recycled and made into new things right here in New Zealand, acts as great incentive for us to each do our bit and divert as much as we can from landfill.

“It also fits in with our wider curriculum goals, building knowledge and awareness about sustainability practices, understanding the impact that actions may have at global level, and considering how we might act together as kiatiaki, locally, and at a school and individual level”

If recycled correctly, soft plastics can be turned into durable and sustainable furniture, lasting for more than 40 years.

Tamara Howe, Director of Corporate Affairs & General Manager at Kellogg’s New Zealand, said the brand was proud to be a part of the scheme.

“We’ve committed to using 100% reusable, recyclable or compostable packaging by the end of 2025, so our partnership with the Soft Plastics Recycling Scheme is an important step in making sure our cereal liners are being recycled responsibly. Providing Stonefields School with veggie planter boxes made from soft plastics, is a great example and way to demonstrate how soft plastics can be recycled into something else, and we hope that programs like this will educate and encourage younger generations to properly recycling their plastics.”

Kellogg’s plastic cereal liners can now be recycled across the North Island. Visit Soft Plastic Recycling Scheme to find a recycling location near you.

