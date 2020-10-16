on Sky Tower Turns Pink To Say No To Bullying

Comments Off on Sky Tower Turns Pink To Say No To Bullying

Press Release – SKYCITY

Tonight the Sky Tower will turn pink in support of Pink Shirt Day, the global initiative to stop bullying by celebrating diversity and promoting positive social relationships.

Celebrated annually, Pink Shirt Day works to create schools, workplaces, communities and whānau where everyone feels safe, valued and respected.

The Sky Tower is the Southern Hemisphere’s tallest free-standing structure. Based in the heart of Auckland, it is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks.

SkyCity lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url