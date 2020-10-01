Sky Tower Glows For Breast Cancer

Press Release – SKYCITY

The Sky Tower will tonight join iconic landmarks around New Zealand in lighting pink to put the spotlight on breast cancer this October.

From tonight until Sunday 4 October, the Sky Tower will be lit pink to show support for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ, during the first week of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Sky Tower will be one of the first landmarks in the world to light for Global Illumination, an international campaign to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research. The Sky Tower has been a long-standing partner of the campaign, taking part every year since it launched in 2000.

The Sky Tower is the Southern Hemisphere’s tallest man-made structure based in the heart of Auckland and is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks.

SkyCity lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.

