Silent Protest By United Families 4 Justice

Press Release – United Families 4 Justice

A Silent Protest will be held in Manukau from 8am, 22 October 2020 outside the Vodafone Events Centre 770 Great South Road, Manukau City This is to bring awareness to the ongoing Waitangi Tribunal’s Urgent inquiry hearing into Oranga Tamariki and the many abuses of children and families at the hands of the State.

The Hearings will continue for the next year, including testimony by Crown Law in relation to the historic and systematic abuse by the State and Faith based organisations dating from 1950-1999 and onward, Bringing further damning testimony towards the Torture and Ill treatment of many Victims over several decades, which continues to date.

Please show your support and UNITE against all forms of Abuse by the all of Government approach leaving thousands of its victims without a voice or redress.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url