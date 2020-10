on Serious Crash, Paerata – Counties Manukau

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash at the intersection of Heights Road and Beatty Road, Paerata, involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was transported to hospital in a serious condition.

The intersection will be closed while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

Motorists should avoid the area, if possible.

